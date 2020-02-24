How To Download Free Fire Advanced Server? Who Can Participate & Steps For Signing Up

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games after PUBG and Fortnite. The video game has been developed and published by Garena Studios and is available for both iOS and Android users. The game places 50 players on a remote island where only a single player can survive. Every player has a goal to kill as many rivals as they can to become the last and the only survivor and win the game.

Also Read | Garena Free Fire: Here Is A Beginner’s Guide To Have You Play The Game Like A Pro

Free Fire Advanced Server

After a huge success of Free Fire, different game MODs have surfaced on the Internet. Garena also introduced Free Fire Advanced Server, which is an Indonesian MOD that is meant to be an alternative server where players can try out the latest features and functionalities before it hits the live servers.

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire On Jio Phone & What Are The Effective Ways To Reduce The Lags?

Who can participate in the Free Fire Advanced Server?

The Free Fire Advanced Server application is not available on the Play Store and users looking to play the game will need to visit the official website FF Advance. The access is easily given to content creators on YouTube who can bring up the bugs and glitches in the game; however, other members can also play the game by signing up on their website. Users who get to participate in the program are expected to report the possible bugs and errors, and provide other inputs about the new features.

Also Read | Stylish Free Fire Names: Here's A List Of 100+ Top Names For Your In-game Character

How to download the Free Fire Advanced Server?

Step 1: To download Free Fire Advance Server, you will need to visit the official website of Garena, FF Advance.

Step 2: The website will request you to register if you wish to participate in the gameplay. Register yourself using your Facebook account by clicking on the ‘Login Facebook’ button and authenticating access to the video game.

Step 3: Once registered, you will need to wait for new openings on the Advanced Server. It announces the openings for the Free Fire Advanced Server on the website which generally happens on a monthly basis.

Users can also download the Free Fire Advance Server APK file which is available on most gaming websites online; however, it is recommended not to go for this method as it may contain malicious content. It is also worth noting that downloading the APK file of the game from an unofficial website does not get a user inside the company servers as the entries depend entirely on the number of openings they have on the server at a period of time.

Also Read | Facebook Offering $5 For User Voice Snippet To Improve Its Speech Recognition Technology

Image credits: Instagram | Free Fire