Free Fire News: Free Fire Max To Come With Higher Quality Visuals Across The Board

Garena is currently working on an advanced version of Free Fire which will be called Free Fire Max. It is also reported that the new version of Free Fire has already been available to a number of early testers before being rolled to the masses. However, if you are not familiar with the upcoming Free Fire Max, we give you a quick insight into what the new version of the hit battle royale game is all about.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is an advanced and upgraded version of the most downloaded mobile Battle Royale game of 2019, Garena Free Fire. The game will feature higher-quality visuals across the board. In addition, Free Fire Club has also stated that smaller effects that are triggered by special skills will also have a noticeable upgrade. So, it is safe to say that the major difference between the standard version of the game and the Free Fire Max will be the in-game graphics.

Free Fire news: Free Fire Max release date

There is no official announcement on the actual release date. There are rumours suggesting that Free Fire Max could be released with the next OB21 update, though it has not been confirmed. Some unofficial sources also claim that the developers will soon roll out the game to the Indian gaming influencers. And while Garena is yet to announce a launch date, Free Fire Max had reportedly appeared on the Latam sever not too long back for a small beta test of the game.

The early test had arrived only for Android-powered devices; however, as per reports, the game will also be available on the iOS platform, though we are yet to have a list of compatible devices. In the meantime, you can download Garena Free Fire as a free-to-play title for both Android and iOS devices.

Image credits: Free Fire