Free Fire Rolls Out Ragnarok-themed Content; More In-game Content To Arrive On March 13

Garena Free Fire had announced a collaboration with Gravity last month and promised the fans to bring characters and content from Ragnarok to Free Fire. The Ragnarok-themed content which was slated to arrive on March 11 is finally here, and players can see the elements from Ragnarok scattered around the battlefield during gameplay.

Garena and Gravity to bring classic Ragnarok characters to Free Fire

The collaboration will also bring a host of classic characters from Ragnarok and will include the likes of Assassin Cross, Poring and Mr Smile Mask. These new characters will be available for players starting March 13. In addition, there will also be a number of costumes and other items available in-game to allow users to dress their favourite characters in different outfits. Moreover, Garena is also set to bring a Mr. Smile Mask.

How to enable Ragnarok characters on your mobile?

Free Fire players can either purchase these characters and items or get them for free by progressing in the game and earning points.

Give your friends a free Poring Hat

As part of the update, there will also be an in-game event called, ‘Give your friends a Poring Hat’. Here, players who have not logged in to Fire Fire for some time will receive a free silly pink hat when invited by a friend. However, the invitee will need to go online after receiving the invite to earn the hat.

Additionally, the collaboration will also bring a number of free in-game costumes, skins and a lot more for users who participate in different events. Besides, it is also believed to bring a few changes to the map. The Free Fire in-game store will start to populate with all these Ragnarok items starting March 13.

Image credits: Instagram | Free Fire