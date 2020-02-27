'Free Fire' Update: OB20 Comes With Permanent Kalahari Map, Training Grounds And More

Garena Free Fire continues to be one of the biggest Battle Royale games around, with its e-sports scene pulling in record-breaking numbers. A new update is coming to Free Fire, as announced by the developers. The OB20 update will introduce a full version of the Kalahari map along with training grounds, a new character, and new weapon attachments, as per the patch notes that have been released recently.

Free Fire update OB20 - Latest features

Also Read | Free Fire New Update Comes Out Today And May Feature A Full Version Of Kalahari Map

New Map - Kalahari

The permanent Kalahari map will come with a vast desert landscape riddled with ruins and a few other interesting locations that users will get to explore. Similar to the Bermuda and Purgatory, the map will continue to have areas with high-level loot. It will also allow players to see the battlefield which is filled with action. The Kalahari Classic will be available on February 28 after the latest Free Fire update.

Also Read | Free Fire Name Fonts: How To Write A Stylish Name In Free Fire Under 12 Character Limit?

New Map - Training Grounds

Training Grounds is another interesting and unexpected addition to the game which will allow players to hang out with their friends and try out all the different weapons and hone their skills. And as the developers are looking to add more items into the game, it may be necessary to have a way to test out the available weapons before the battle. The Training Grounds feature will also be released on February 28.

New Character - Steffie

Free Fire has also introduced a whole new character, Steffie – a graffiti artist whose unique ability will help increase her team’s defensive stats in a small area by reducing the explosive and bullet damage taken from the opponents. The character is currently available in the Free Fire Store.

Also Read | Cool & Stylish Free Fire Names: How To Apply Free Fire Boss Name To Your Character?

Advanced Attachments

The latest Free Fire update also comes with a few additions to the repertoire of usable items and attachments. First is the Armor-Piercer which is exclusive to the AWM sniper rifle and will cause extra damage to the enemy’s armour. The developers have also added a Plasma Thermal Boost which is exclusive to the Plasma Gun and increases the time it takes to overheat the weapon by 33% as the player starts to fire.

In addition, the entire game will soon be available in a post-apocalyptic theme offering players fresh skin to tackle the imminent apocalypse in style.

Free Fire download

If you fancy seeing what the fuss is all about, you can download the game right now and check for yourself. The game is available for both iOS and Android-powered smartphones.

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire Advanced Server? Who Can Participate & Steps For Signing Up

Image credits: Instagram | Free Fire