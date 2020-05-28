Free Fire Update: OB22 Patch Notes Add New Character Wolfrahh And A Pet

A new Free Fire OB22 update is set to come out soon. It has been in testing for a while, with the Advance Server finally released now. The new update will go live on June 3, 2020, and will bring tons of new content and features to the battle royale game. Some of the highlights include a new character Wolfrahh, and pet Falco, among others.

Developers are also introducing changes that fans have been asking for. The game will now have some anti-hack systems that will identify and ban all cheaters and hackers with the help of third-party tools. Users who are caught cheating or using a hack will be permanently banned from Free Fire. Developers released the patch notes recently, revealing all the new features that are coming to the battle royale game.

Also Read | Best Free Fire Players In India: Top 10 Players To Watch Out For This Year

Free Fire patch notes

1. Clash Squad (Rank Season 1 - The Beginning)

Kalahari will be added to the matchmaking pool.

A new leaderboard will be added for Kills and Winrate.

A new career performance page has been added for Clash Squad in the user’s profile.

The game will temporarily ban players from the Clash Squad (Ranked) if they often quit in the middle of matches.

Bots will take control over disconnected / AFK teammates.

The Golden Eagle is a new season reward that will be given to players who reach Gold III.

2. New Clash Squad Store

Weapons

Tier 1 M500 G18 Deagle FAMAS Gold 400 500 800 1100 Tier 2 AN94 MP5 M1887 Thompson Gold 1200 1300 1500 1500 Tier 3 P90 SKS AK M1014 Gold 1600 1700 1700 1800 Tier 4 SCAR XM8 MP40 M82B Gold 1900 2000 2100 2200

Gears

Tier 1 Lvl 2 Vest Lvl 2 Helmet Lvl 3 Vest Armour Repair Gold 400 200 1000 200

Grenades

Tier 1 Grenade *2 Gloo Wall *3 Smoke *1 Mushroom Gold 200 300 300 100

Also Read | How To Get Magic Cube In Free Fire To Redeem Exclusive Rewards

3. Gameplay

New Hitmarkers will be available in all modes. The size of Hitmarkers has been increased and there are also some adjustments to the colour. Players will be able to access it from the settings menu.

4. Purgatory (Map opening adjustment)

The Purgatory - Classic has been added back to Free Fire.

5. Info Box

The Info box will display the location of the safe zone with teammates.

6. Weapon and Balance

New Weapon - M82B

Damage Ratio: 150

Minimum Damage: 120

Magazine Capacity: 5

Effective Range: 60 to 90m

Movement Speed: 90%

Armour Penetration: 30%

SKS

Damage to the body: +40%

Rate of Fire: +7%

Armor Penetration: +10%

SVD

Damage to the body: +50%

Armour Penetration: +30%

M1887

Effective Range: -15%

Minimum Damage: -2

M14

Damage Ratio: Increased from 50 to 58

Minimum Damage: Increased from 20 to 30

Ammunition

SR ammos: Adjusted from 30 to 20 per stack

SG ammos: Adjusted from 30 to 20 per stack

7. Skills

Active Skill Exchange - Players will now be able to equip the active skills of other characters as long as no other active skills are equipped. It can be found in the character menu

Skill Activation Indicators - Passive skill icons will light up once they are enabled. It is available in all modes.

8. New Character - Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh is a new male character that will be available in the Free Fire Store. He is a video game streamer who comes with an ability to decrease the damage taken from headshots by up to 25% with every extra viewer. In addition, he can also increase the damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 25%.

9. New Pet - Falco

Falco is a new pet that will be added to the Free Fire Store. It increases the gliding speed upon skydive and diving speed after the parachute opens. This works for the entire team.

Also Read | What Is Awakening Shard In Free Fire & How You Can Use It To Awaken A Character? Read Here

10. Game Modes

The Bomb Squad objectives have been updated, whereas the weapon presets have been replaced with a store that is similar to Clash Squad.

A new armory system has been added for players to buy weapons.

The quality of bombsite icons has been improved.

A round summary has been added at the end of every round.

Once the bomb is planted, the site location of the bomb will be revealed.

11. Training Grounds

New areas and items have been added

The shooting range and the practice zone have been separated.

New vehicles have been added to the training ground.

Gloo walls have been added into the armory.

M82B has been added into the armory.

12. Other Optimizations

Emote Slots have been increased from 6 to 8.

Guild System - Guild leaders and officers are getting new administrative powers for easier time management and growing their empire.

UI for the in-game mailbox has been optimized.

A setting is available to help players block party invitations from non-friends.

Special facial expressions have been added for Kelly “The Swift”.

The Emote Equipping mechanism has been optimized.

Newbie rewards have been adjusted.

The Armor display on players’ HUD has been optimized.

A 30 seconds warm-up period has been added for all the Close Combat modes.

Also Read | How To Invite Friends On Minecraft Dungeons And Is It Possible To Join Random Sessions?

Image credits: Garena Free Fire