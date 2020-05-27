How To Invite Friends On Minecraft Dungeons And Is It Possible To Join Random Sessions?

Minecraft Dungeons is the latest title in the game’s franchise which turns the classic block-building game into a more adventurous one with a bigger focus on combat. The game released on May 26 across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms and has been built specifically for frantic multiplayer brawls that can be enjoyed with your friends. And while the game can still be played solo, there are certain levels in the dungeon crawler that are designed to be played in groups.

Forming a team in Minecraft Dungeons is quite simple. The game allows up to four players to participate in a session, where users can easily drop in and out of the games. So, let us take a look at how you can set up an online multiplayer and invite your friends to your session.

Also Read | How To Make A Hopper In Minecraft And Combine It With A Minecart?

How to invite friends on Minecraft Dungeons for online multiplayer mode?

Before you start inviting friends to join your party in Minecraft Dungeons, you need to make sure that you have completed the game’s tutorial and reached the first camp with the Mission Select table. Once you are here, you will have the option of either joining one of your friend's online session or creating a new session of your own. Both the options can be accessed from the main menu where you get to choose your character.

While you’re on the character select screen, you can do this by selecting the ‘Online Game’ option then clicking on ‘Start Online Game’. Here, you will get an option to invite a friend or join a friend’s active session under the ‘Game Sessions’ option. When you’re already in standard gameplay, the process is quite similar. All you need to do is pause the game to bring up the menu. Here, you will see the same ‘Start Online Game’ and ‘Game Sessions’ options.

Also Read | How To Make An Iron Golem In Minecraft To Defend Against Enemies?

However, a few users have been facing issues while playing Minecraft Dungeons in multiplayer mode as they reportedly encountered some errors while attempting to join a friend’s session. And while it seems to be an issue with the game servers, a few reports have claimed that every participating player completing the new dungeon crawler's tutorial should fix the problem.

Also Read | How To Tame A Fox In Minecraft And Get Them To Be More Loyal To You?

Can you play Minecraft Dungeons with random players?

It is important to note that Minecraft Dungeons doesn’t allow you to load into a stranger’s game or host a new session for random users to join in. So, if you don’t have a friend to play multiplayer with, and you’re simply looking to hop into a session of some random user, you are out of luck. So, for users who are getting the new Minecraft Dungeons mainly for multiplayer, you might want to make sure that you have a few friends who are picking up the brand new title as well.

Also Read | How To Make A Dispenser In Minecraft To Store And Dispense Stackable Items?

Image credits: Xbox