Genshin Impact Bosses List And The Quality Of Drops Provided By Each Type

genshin impact bosses

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline which immerses the player into the game. There are a vast amount of bosses that players can attempt to defeat either solo or in co-op mode. These bosses provide the player with valuable loot that helps them progress through the game.

Genshin Impact Bosses

Genshin Impact has a humongous roster for monsters and bosses that players can battle with. These bosses vary from every region in Tevyat. These bosses are classified into 3 categories - World Bosses, Elite Bosses, and Weely Bosses. Every type of boss has a different level of difficulty and a varying number and quality of drops. Every region has its own set of monsters and bosses. Here is a list of all the bosses found in Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact Normal Bosses or World Bosses

  • Wooden Shield Mitachurl
  • Blazing Axe Mitachurl
  • Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl
  • Stonehide Lawachurl
  • Abyss Mage (Hydro, Cryo and Pyro)
  • Fataui Electro Cicin Mage
  • Fatau Skirmishers (Hydro, Electro, Pyro, Anemo and Geo)
  • Eye of the Storm
  • Whopper Flower (Pyro, Cryo)
  • Vishap Hatchling

Genshin Impact World Boss Drops

  • Heavy Horn, Black Bronze Horn (Lv.40+), Black Crystal Horn (Lv.60+)
  • Damaged Mask, Stained Mask (Lv.40+), Ominous Mask (Lv.60+)
  • Traveling Doctor (Artifact Set) 
  • Berserker's (Artifact Set) 
  • Instructor (Artifact Set)
  • The Exile (Artifact Set) 

Genshin Impact Elite Bosses and Drops

Anemo Hypostasis: Cape Oath

  • Vajrada Amethyst Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
  • Lightning Prism
  • Prayers for Wisdom
  • Traveling Doctor 
  • Instructor 
  • The Exile 
  • Gladiator's Finale 
  • Wanderer's Troupe 

Electro Hypostasis: Storm Bearer Mountains

  • Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
  • Hurricane Seed
  • Lucky Dog 
  • Berserker 
  • Instructor 
  • Gladiator's Finale 
  • Wanderer's Troupe 

Cryo Regisvine: Starfell Valley

  • Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
  • Hoarfrost Core
  • Lucky Dog 
  • Prayers for Springtime 
  • Berserker 
  • The Exile  
  • Gladiator's Finale 
  • Wanderer's Troupe  

Geo Hypostasis: Guyun Stone Forest

  • Prithiva Topaz Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
  • Basalt Pillar
  • Traveling Doctor 
  • Instructor 
  • The Exile  
  • Gladiator's Finale  
  • Wanderer's Troupe 

Oceanid: Bishui Plain

  • Varunada Lazurite Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
  • Cleansing Heart
  • Prayers for Destiny 
  • Adventurer 
  • Berserker 
  • The Exile  
  • Gladiator's Finale 
  • Wanderer's Troupe 

Pyro Regisvine: Cuijoe Slope

  • Agnidus Agate Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
  • Everflame Seed
  • Prayers for Illumination 
  • Adventurer 
  • Berserker 
  • Instructor  
  • Gladiator's Finale 
  • Wanderer's Troupe  

Genshin Impact Weekly Bosses

  • Andrius, The Dominator of Wolves: Wolvendom, Mondstadt
  • Dvalin, The Stormterror: Stormterror’s Lair, Mondstadt

