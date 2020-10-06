Genshin Impact Bosses List And The Quality Of Drops Provided By Each Type

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline which immerses the player into the game. There are a vast amount of bosses that players can attempt to defeat either solo or in co-op mode. These bosses provide the player with valuable loot that helps them progress through the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Where To Find Geovishap Hatchlings In Game?

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Get Dandelion Seeds In The Game?

Genshin Impact Bosses

Genshin Impact has a humongous roster for monsters and bosses that players can battle with. These bosses vary from every region in Tevyat. These bosses are classified into 3 categories - World Bosses, Elite Bosses, and Weely Bosses. Every type of boss has a different level of difficulty and a varying number and quality of drops. Every region has its own set of monsters and bosses. Here is a list of all the bosses found in Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact Normal Bosses or World Bosses

Wooden Shield Mitachurl

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl

Stonehide Lawachurl

Abyss Mage (Hydro, Cryo and Pyro)

Fataui Electro Cicin Mage

Fatau Skirmishers (Hydro, Electro, Pyro, Anemo and Geo)

Eye of the Storm

Whopper Flower (Pyro, Cryo)

Vishap Hatchling

Genshin Impact World Boss Drops

Heavy Horn, Black Bronze Horn (Lv.40+), Black Crystal Horn (Lv.60+)

Damaged Mask, Stained Mask (Lv.40+), Ominous Mask (Lv.60+)

Traveling Doctor (Artifact Set)

Berserker's (Artifact Set)

Instructor (Artifact Set)

The Exile (Artifact Set)

Genshin Impact Elite Bosses and Drops

Anemo Hypostasis: Cape Oath

Vajrada Amethyst Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Lightning Prism

Prayers for Wisdom

Traveling Doctor

Instructor

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Electro Hypostasis: Storm Bearer Mountains

Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Hurricane Seed

Lucky Dog

Berserker

Instructor

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Cryo Regisvine: Starfell Valley

Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Hoarfrost Core

Lucky Dog

Prayers for Springtime

Berserker

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Geo Hypostasis: Guyun Stone Forest

Prithiva Topaz Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Basalt Pillar

Traveling Doctor

Instructor

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Oceanid: Bishui Plain

Varunada Lazurite Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Cleansing Heart

Prayers for Destiny

Adventurer

Berserker

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Pyro Regisvine: Cuijoe Slope

Agnidus Agate Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Everflame Seed

Prayers for Illumination

Adventurer

Berserker

Instructor

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Genshin Impact Weekly Bosses

Andrius, The Dominator of Wolves: Wolvendom, Mondstadt

Dvalin, The Stormterror: Stormterror’s Lair, Mondstadt

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Complete Time And The Wind Quest?

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: What Is Treasure Hoarder Insignia And Where To Find Them?

Promo image source: Shinoda Twitter Handle