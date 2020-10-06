Genshin Impact Bosses List And The Quality Of Drops Provided By Each Type

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline which immerses the player into the game. There are a vast amount of bosses that players can attempt to defeat either solo or in co-op mode. These bosses provide the player with valuable loot that helps them progress through the game.
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Where To Find Geovishap Hatchlings In Game?
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Get Dandelion Seeds In The Game?
Genshin Impact Bosses
Genshin Impact has a humongous roster for monsters and bosses that players can battle with. These bosses vary from every region in Tevyat. These bosses are classified into 3 categories - World Bosses, Elite Bosses, and Weely Bosses. Every type of boss has a different level of difficulty and a varying number and quality of drops. Every region has its own set of monsters and bosses. Here is a list of all the bosses found in Genshin Impact:
Genshin Impact Normal Bosses or World Bosses
- Wooden Shield Mitachurl
- Blazing Axe Mitachurl
- Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Stonehide Lawachurl
- Abyss Mage (Hydro, Cryo and Pyro)
- Fataui Electro Cicin Mage
- Fatau Skirmishers (Hydro, Electro, Pyro, Anemo and Geo)
- Eye of the Storm
- Whopper Flower (Pyro, Cryo)
- Vishap Hatchling
Genshin Impact World Boss Drops
- Heavy Horn, Black Bronze Horn (Lv.40+), Black Crystal Horn (Lv.60+)
- Damaged Mask, Stained Mask (Lv.40+), Ominous Mask (Lv.60+)
- Traveling Doctor (Artifact Set)
- Berserker's (Artifact Set)
- Instructor (Artifact Set)
- The Exile (Artifact Set)
Genshin Impact Elite Bosses and Drops
Anemo Hypostasis: Cape Oath
- Vajrada Amethyst Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Lightning Prism
- Prayers for Wisdom
- Traveling Doctor
- Instructor
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Electro Hypostasis: Storm Bearer Mountains
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Hurricane Seed
- Lucky Dog
- Berserker
- Instructor
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Cryo Regisvine: Starfell Valley
- Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Hoarfrost Core
- Lucky Dog
- Prayers for Springtime
- Berserker
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Geo Hypostasis: Guyun Stone Forest
- Prithiva Topaz Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Basalt Pillar
- Traveling Doctor
- Instructor
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Oceanid: Bishui Plain
- Varunada Lazurite Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Cleansing Heart
- Prayers for Destiny
- Adventurer
- Berserker
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Pyro Regisvine: Cuijoe Slope
- Agnidus Agate Silver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Everflame Seed
- Prayers for Illumination
- Adventurer
- Berserker
- Instructor
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Genshin Impact Weekly Bosses
- Andrius, The Dominator of Wolves: Wolvendom, Mondstadt
- Dvalin, The Stormterror: Stormterror’s Lair, Mondstadt
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Complete Time And The Wind Quest?
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: What Is Treasure Hoarder Insignia And Where To Find Them?
Promo image source: Shinoda Twitter Handle