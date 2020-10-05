Genshin Impact Guide: What Is Treasure Hoarder Insignia And Where To Find Them?

Genshin Impact is a cutting-edge RPG game. The game is loaded up with plenty of characters. It has a great deal of spots to investigate and an immense measure of assets to gather. It also has a vast amount of bosses that drop valuable resources. Its free-to-play nature makes it an alluring arrangement. The game is available on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC right now. Players have been looking for the Treasure Hoarders Insignia in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Get Dandelion Seeds In The Game?

Genshin Impact Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Treasure Hoarders are a type of monsters found in Genshin Impact. These are first visible in Story quests given by Amber. Treasure Hoarders always travel in groups of 3. There are two ranged attack enemies, the scout, and the marksman. There’s one melee enemy in the group which is the pugilist. Treasure Hoarder Insignia consists of common ascension materials. These materials can be used to ascend weapons and characters. The items that drop when they are defeated are:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Acquaint Fate, Intertwined Fate, And Wishes System Overview

Genshin Impact Treasure Hoarder locations

There are no specific locations for the Treasure Hoarders. They can be found wandering certain areas in groups of 3 looking for their next prey. There are certain areas where the Treasure Hoarders spawn the most. Here are all the spawn locations for the Treasure Hoarders:

Mondstadt: The group can be spotted towards the North of Springwale,

Liyue: The group can be located towards the east of Luhua Pool

Liyue: The group can be found between Mt. Tianheng and Lingju pass

Liyue: Head towards the south of Mt. Tianheng to find the Treasure Hoarders group

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Where To Find Geovishap Hatchlings In Game?

Genshin Impact Shrine of Depths

The Ancient Shrine of Depths were lost to the world when the civilisation that built them was gone. Players have been looking for the Shrine of Depth keys to unlock them and get the wealthy loot that it has got in store. These keys can be obtained by performing certain quests in the world of Genshin Impact or the player can opt to complete the one-time Abyssal Domains.

Each region in the game has its own specific Shrine. Players have to find the keys over the map the match the specific shrine in order to access it. Opening these Shrines will reward the player heavily. Players can earn 40 Primogems, 60 Adventure rank XP, 10 sigils according to the region, and a variety of weapons and artifacts.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Where To Find Genshin Impact Witness Sigil?

Promo image source: Paimon Twitter Handle