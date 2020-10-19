Genshin Impact Elemental Combos: Here Are Some Of Best Elemental Combos

In Genshin Impact all the elements which can interact with each other are wind, fire, water, ice, lightning and earth. Also, there is an elemental reaction system which leads to various effects. Players can easily combine different elemental abilities in Genshin Impact for having a set of powerful combos. Continue reading to know more about them.

Genshin Impact Elemental Combos

Below mentioned are some of the best elemental combos:

Enduring Rock: Earth/Earth: Attack is increased by 15% while having a shield up.

Earth/Earth: Attack is increased by 15% while having a shield up. Fervent Flames: Fire/Fire: Attack is increased by 25%.

Fire/Fire: Attack is increased by 25%. High Voltage: Lightning/Lightning: Gives an increased chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle.

Lightning/Lightning: Gives an increased chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle. Impetuous Winds: Wind/Wind: The movement speed and stamina is increased for a short period of time.

Wind/Wind: The movement speed and stamina is increased for a short period of time. Soothing Water: Water/Water: This increases the healing by up to 30%.

Water/Water: This increases the healing by up to 30%. Shattering Ice: Ice/Ice: This increases the critical hit rate by up to 15%.

Ice/Ice: This increases the critical hit rate by up to 15%. Protective Canopy: Any of the four elements can be put together: This is essentially the "Avatar" as it increases the Elemental Resistance by up to 15%.

Cryo

In Genshin Impact, it slows down your enemies. The below characters can use this element. Kaeya Qiqi Chongyun



Pyro

The Pyro is an element that makes use of flames to burn enemies and for inflicting a continuous barrage of damage. Diluc Amber Xiangling Klee Bennett



Geo

The Geo is an element that uses the force of nature - The earth. Noelle Ningguang



Hydro

The Hydro element makes use of water to put out a fire or attack your enemies. This gives the enemies a "Wet" status, which is a great chance to use the electro-charged. Mona Barbara Xingqiu



Anemo

Anemo is the wind element which allows the characters to use its force. Jean Venti Sucrose Xiao



Electro

The electro element is the type which makes use of lightning to defeat the enemies. Fischl Razor Keqing Lisa Beidou



Effects of elementary reactions

Vaporize: Increases damage from Hydro and Pyro attacks. (x1.5 for Pyro damage and x2 for Hydro damage)

Increases damage from Hydro and Pyro attacks. (x1.5 for Pyro damage and x2 for Hydro damage) Frozen: Traps an enemy in ice and immobilizes him. When attacking a frozen enemy, it's possible to break the ice if your attack is strong enough to deal bonus damage.

Traps an enemy in ice and immobilizes him. When attacking a frozen enemy, it's possible to break the ice if your attack is strong enough to deal bonus damage. Overload: Create an explosion that deals with Pyro damage in AoE.

Create an explosion that deals with Pyro damage in AoE. Electro-Charged: Inflicts Electro damage continuously for a short period of time and if a nearby enemy is melt, an electric current is created that damages the nearby enemy as well.

Inflicts Electro damage continuously for a short period of time and if a nearby enemy is melt, an electric current is created that damages the nearby enemy as well. Superconduct: Inflicts Cryo damage in AoE and reduces physical resistance to enemies hit.

Inflicts Cryo damage in AoE and reduces physical resistance to enemies hit. Swirl: Deals extra elemental damage and spreads the effect.

Deals extra elemental damage and spreads the effect. Crystalize: Creates elemental shards to collect to generate a shield. The elements of the fragments are determined by the element with which the Geo element is in contact.

Creates elemental shards to collect to generate a shield. The elements of the fragments are determined by the element with which the Geo element is in contact. Melt: Increases damage from Cryo and Pyro attacks. (x1.5 for Cryo damage and x2 for Pyro damage)

Increases damage from Cryo and Pyro attacks. (x1.5 for Cryo damage and x2 for Pyro damage) Burning: Inflicts Pyro damage continuously for a certain amount of time.

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier: Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support.

Diluc for DPS, Fischl for Support, Qiqi as Healer, Venti for Support. For the A Tier: Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS.

Barbara as Healer, Chongyun for DPS, Jean as Healer, Keqing for DPS, Mona for DPS, Razor for DPS, Traveler (Anemo) for Support, Xiangling for DPS, Support, Xiao for DPS. For the B Tier: Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support.

Kaeya for Support, Klee for DPS, Ningguang for DPS, Sucrose for Support, Traveler (Geo) for Support, Xingqiu for Support. For the C Tier: Beidou for DPS, Bennett for DPS, Support, Lisa for Support, Noelle for DPS, Healer.

