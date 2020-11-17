Genshin Impact Guyun Forest: Follow This Guide To Reach The Location

According to the game lore, the guyun stone forest is the place is where Rex Lapis had defeated a sea monster. The stone pillars that can be seen on the islands are the last remains of the stone lances that Rex Lapis used during that battle. It is also the resting place of the former gods of Liyue. Continue reading to know about the Genshin Impact guyun stone forest location.

Also read | Genshin Impact Tales Of Winter: How To Complete The Daily Commission Quest?

How to get to Guyun Stone Forest

Also read | AC Valhalla Rumors Of Leicester: Here's A Complete Guide To Help You

Follow the below-mentioned steps to reach the Guyun stone forest in Genshin Impact:

First off, fast travel to the Sea of Clouds, Liyue. This can be found just northeast of Liyue Harbor.

Once you arrive at your destination, head east until you reach the cliff-edge with a large boulder next to it.

From here, jump off the edge and glide your way over to the closest island to the coast.

There will be a level 37 enemy waiting for you on this first island.

Once you arrive at this first island, you’re then able to simply walk through the shallow areas of water to reach the rest of the islands in the Guyun Stone Forest.

Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Also read | Study Suggests Video Games Can Help Mental Health

Also read | AC Valhalla Old Wounds: Who Is The Real Culprit In The Old Wounds Quest?