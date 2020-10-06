Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve Genshin Impact Luhua Landscape Quest?

Genshin Impact is taking the spotlight in the free-to-play category of games. The game offers a plethora of characters to choose from. It provides the players with fantasy-themed RPG elements. It has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated widely by fans. The quests can be really fun but can also get confusing to complete at some points. Luhua Landscape Quest is one of the most confusing quests for the players.

Genshin Impact: Luhua Landscape Quest

This is one of the side story quests in the game. This quest is provided by a character called Vermeer. Vermeer is a painter who likes to travel and create pieces of art in places that create inspiration. Vermeer wants to continue with his endeavors but has ended up losing his painting equipment.

Vermeer can’t seem to retrace his steps, therefore tasks the player to find his lost equipment. For reference, Vermeer provides his latest paintings so that players can have some idea of where to look for the equipment. This quest has the player doing a lot of traveling. Here’s how you can complete the Luhua Landscape Quest in Genshin Impact:

First, the player needs to head to the Luhua Pool area

The painting equipment is marked with shiny icons on the map

The first one can be found on the right side of the map, next to some ruins

The second one can be found on the left side of the map on the side of a cliff next to some bushes

Now return to Vermeer with the paintings

The player will be told about a mysterious rock that depicts an

Players need to look for the mysterious rock around Vermeer

This rock is also marked with a shiny icon just like the painting supplies on the map

The rock can be found right before the Luhua Pool

There are two rocks that can be found here

After collecting both, head back to Vermeer

There are two statues near the ruins, the player needs to climb up on each and insert the mysterious rocks

This will unlock the locked area

The players will have to then fight a Hydro, Pyro, and Cryo mage and then they can go on to loot the chests and finish the quest.

