Genshin Impact: Will Feiyan Be Playable? Know All The Details

Genshin Impact is an adventure filled role-playing game. It is developed and published by miHoYo. You can play The game on PC, PS4, mobile, and currently has two vast regions to explore, namely Mondstadt and Liyue. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at will Feiyan be playable in Genshin Impact, who is Feiyan and more.

Also read: Pokemon Go: How to get Charmeleon? A complete, step by step guide.

Genshin Impact Features a massive world with different realms. The realm known as Teyvat features seven various regions with distinct cultures. So far, if you are a regular player, then you may have only experienced two of them namely Mondstadt and Liyue. According to the story trailer, the next nation to be added will be Inazuma. Moreover, in a recently revealed trailer, miHoYo actually listed in which order each of the new regions of Teyvat should be added to Genshin Impact via future updates. In the new region, Feiyan is a potential new character coming to Genshin Impact. She is said to be a 4-star Catalyst character of possibly Cryo or Anemo element. Based on the current trends & speculations, it is highly possible that Feiyan will be part of the Inazuma region. Inazuma region is said to arrive during the updated version of 1.5 onwards. As we’ve mentioned earlier, you need to note one thing with Inazuma region is that it is also a new region that’ll be released in the Genshin Impact new update. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at will Feiyan be playable in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Mars rover landing: Destinations to visit on Mars when space tourism becomes a possibility.

Will Feiyan be playable in Genshin Impact?

The trailer features each of the main story acts that will be included in Genshin Impact. Each story arc will be focused on one of the seven regions of Teyvat, ruled by one of the seven Archon. Each segment also reveals a character from a particular region. Here’s a piece of important information for you. Based on our research, Feiyan is said to have deep ties with Inazuma region & its resident characters. So it’s unlikely that she will be left out from being a playable character. The trailer lists all the regions of Teyvat in Genshin Impact in this order.

Act Prologue. The Outlander Who Caught The Wind. Region. Mondstadt, Anemo/wind element. Featured character. Diluc.

Act I. Farewell, Archaic Lord. Region. Liyue, Geo/earth element. Featured character. Ningguang.

Act II. Omnipresence Over Mortals. Region. Inazuma, Electro/lightning element. Featured character. Ayaka Kamisato.

Act III. Truth Amongst the Pages of Purana. Region. Sumeru, Dendro/wood element. Featured character. Cyno, new.

Act IV. Masquerade of the Guilty. Region. Fontaine, Hydro/water element. Featured characters. Lyney and Lynette, new.

Act V. Incandescent Ode of Resurrection. Region. Natlan, Pyro/fire element. Featured character. Iansan, new.

Act VI. Everwinter Without Mercy. Region. Snezhnaya, Cryo/ice element. Featured character. Harbinger Pulcinella, not fully revealed.

Act ?. The Dream Yet to Be Dreamed. Region. Khaen’riah, no element listed. Featured character, Bough Keeper Dainsleif, new.

Also read: Perseverance rover from NASA to record the sound of Mars for the first time.

Also read: Mario items in Animal Crossing: List of all items arriving in ACNH.