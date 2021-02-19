Pokemon Go: How To Get Charmeleon? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go is an augmented reality based game. It is developed and published by Niantic. Since its release in 2016, it has received a warm reception in the gaming community. In this post, we are going to look at how to get Charmeleon in Pokemon Go, what is Charmeleon, Charmeleon best moveset and more.

Charmeleon is a Fire Pokémon which evolves from Charmander. It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water type moves. It has a Max CP of 1,653. Charmeleon evolves into Charizard. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Charmeleon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Charmeleon in Pokemon Go?

To get Charmeleon in Pokemon Go, we need to first catch Charmander. Here’s how to do it. Charmander is one of the most popular first Gen Pokemon in the entire game. This Pokemon is mainly popular because of its evolutions and fire type fighting capabilities. Charmander eventually evolves as Charmeleon. Charmander evolution to Charmeleon costs 25 candies. Charmander is one of the 3 starter Pokemon of the Kanto region where you’ll be able to find the other first generation of Pokemon as well. Both Charmander and Charmeleon are an incredibly powerful choice and valuable addition to your Pokemon Collection. Charmander and Charmeleon are also a great choice for battle situations.

Charmander can only be caught in the wild. In fact, Charmander only becomes available after defeating Leon, a powerful Pokémon of the Galar region. Other than that, there are a couple of ways you can catch Charmander. You'll be able to find and catch it in spawn locations like Cities, Neighborhoods and Dry/Arid Climate Locations. It can also be hatched from 2 KM Eggs. After you catch Charmander, feed it with 25 candies. Charmander will eventually evolve itself into Charmeleon. Charmeleon mercilessly destroys its enemies using its sharp claws. If it encounters a strong foe, it turns aggressive. In this excited state, the flame at the tip of its tail flares with a bluish white color. If you are wondering where Charmeleon Spawn locations actually are, then here’s an important thing to note down. Many players reported that they have found higher Charmeleon spawn rates near cities, residential areas, and beaches.

Charmeleon best moveset

The best moveset for Charmeleon are Fire Fang and Flamethrower when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Below, we’ll give you a detailed list of both defense and offense DPS for Charmeleon. Kindly note it down, as it’ll help you to progress further in the game.

Defense

Fire Fang, 16 DPS.

Fire Punch, 30 DPS.

Offense