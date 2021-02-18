Mario Items In Animal Crossing: List Of All Items Arriving In ACNH

Animal Crossing is one of the longest-running game franchises that has gained a huge following since its launch. The video game is the latest in the Animal Crossing franchise and it has received several major updates over the past months. Now, to celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary, Nintendo has introduced various Mario-themed items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The new set of Super Mario themed items were announced as part of the recently held Nintendo Direct presentation. Let us look at all the Mario items in Animal Crossing.

List of Mario items in Animal Crossing

Nintendo has confirmed that there will be plenty of new items arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These include signature costumes for Mario, Wario Peach, and Luigi. In addition, there will also be various Mario-themed furniture items such as Thwomps, Coins, Bowser Flags, Mushrooms, and Blocks. Interestingly, the update will also bring Warp Pipes for players which can be used to instantly transport from one point to another across your island.

Animal Crossing Mario update date

Nintendo has revealed that the new content update will go live on February 25, 2021. Luckily, the update will be free for all players.

Nintendo has also released a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently called 'Festivale'. The Mardi Gras-themed event has been live for players starting February 15 and it comes with plenty of new reactions, outfits, furniture, and other special items.

How to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Here are the steps to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Step 1: Launch Animal Crossing: New Horizons on your gaming console and it will automatically display the new update on Home menu. Click on the 'Download' button to download and install the update.

Step 2: If you can't find the latest update, you can manually trigger it. Click on the ‘+’ icon from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons home screen and tap 'Software Update'.

Step 3: Select 'Via the Internet' option and the game will search for an update. If a new update is available, your gaming console will download it.

Nintendo recommends all players to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the same version while playing online with friends. This is only to avoid any kind of hassles.

Image credits: Nintendo