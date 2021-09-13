God Of War PC Version Might Release On Steam Soon: All You Need To Know

God Of War is one of the most popular Sony exclusive games available out there. A recent update about the game hints that it might not be a PlayStation exclusive for a long time now. This is after a database leak on NVIDIA's Geforce Now showed that the God of War could be released for PC via Steam. This information was picked up by a Medium user, Ighor July after she was searching for some information related to Nvidia's Geforce Now streaming service. It is shocking to hear that the game is being released for PC because no official announcement has been made by Sony about it. Read

God of War PC Version listing seen on Steam

Ighor had to use some of her data mining tricks to find the list of applications that are yet to be added to the game streaming services. The listing had the classic 2018 action-adventure game released by Sony in it. Ighor also shared her blog post about this incident and said that this game is the PlayStation exclusive and might not be released to other platforms any time soon. These are just leaks and speculation by gaming experts and nothing has been announced officially by the developers of the game.

Currently, Sony has been busy working on releasing new games and keeping up with the demand for their next-generation consoles. The company recently hosted a live event called PlayStation 2021 showcase that confirmed the release of a new range of games by the end of 2021 and 2022.

More about God Of War

Sony confirmed the release of a new 'God Of War: Ragnarok' with their new trailer that was streamed live during the showcase. The new trailer confirmed that the game will be set in the world of Norse mythology same as its prequel. The game is supposed to follow the story of the 2018 classic that is considered as one of the best PS games created by Sony. More information about all these games is expected to be released by the end of this year. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates about the games on Sony’s official social media handles.

(Image: @SonySantaMonica Twitter)