Playable Google Doodles Return Amid Covid Pandemic As Internet Becomes Lockdown Haven

Google's Doodles, the famous artworks on the technology giant's search page, will be making throwback returns as more people are stuck at home during coronavirus pandemic. The throwbacks are to involve the interactive doodles that one can 'play', with a set already out.

Past Google doodles make a return

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" statement on the Google Doodle website read.

Google Doodles in the past have celebrated birthdays of famous personalities, sports events, days of historical significance, festivals, or even Valentine's day.

Some Doodles from the past include celebrating BR Ambedkar's birthday, Hashim Khan, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 Lok Sabha elections, amongst others.

