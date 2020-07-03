Fortnite Land Choppa At Steamy Stacks: Learn How And Where To Land Here

Quick links:
Fortnite Land Choppa at Steamy Stacks has become a major confusion and an issue for many players who are enjoying the game's new map. The new challenge is the part of Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Challenges. Just as it sounds, a player needs to land a Choppa appropriately to complete the challenge. However, while many are confused where to land the Choppa, some have failed and are wondering how to land a Choppa at Steamy Stacks. If you are having similar problems, we will help you understand how to complete the challenge efficiently.
For players who are trying to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 3 Challenges, landing a Choppa at Steamy Stacks is very important. You will have to find and fly a Choppa you will find it at the bottom of a Steamy Stacks engine. Do not worry, this challenge is not as complicated as it seems, however, you will have to get your hands on a helicopter and finish the challenge without getting attacked in the process. On the map below, you will be able to spot the nearest helicopter locations where Steamy Stacks is located, as well as the engines to enter.
