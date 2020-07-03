Fortnite Land Choppa At Steamy Stacks: Learn How And Where To Land Here

Fortnite Land Choppa at Steamy Stacks has become a major confusion and an issue for many players who are enjoying the game's new map. The new challenge is the part of Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 Challenges. Just as it sounds, a player needs to land a Choppa appropriately to complete the challenge. However, while many are confused where to land the Choppa, some have failed and are wondering how to land a Choppa at Steamy Stacks. If you are having similar problems, we will help you understand how to complete the challenge efficiently.

Where to land the Choppa at Steamy Stacks?

For players who are trying to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 3 Challenges, landing a Choppa at Steamy Stacks is very important. You will have to find and fly a Choppa you will find it at the bottom of a Steamy Stacks engine. Do not worry, this challenge is not as complicated as it seems, however, you will have to get your hands on a helicopter and finish the challenge without getting attacked in the process. On the map below, you will be able to spot the nearest helicopter locations where Steamy Stacks is located, as well as the engines to enter.

How to land Choppa at Steamy Stacks?

Aboard a Choppa from the given locations above and then rush down the chimney without being attacked.

While flying the helicopter you must know that entering through either of the chimneys is even easier than entering through the upper cavity of the Grotto.

You will have to lower your aircraft once it's hovering above the vent and you would not have much trouble.

However, the only issue that you might encounter is landing exactly at the bottom on the purple liquid.

To complete the task, proceed smoothly and avoid bumping the Choppa. The space is narrow and you might risk bouncing off the walls and causing a lot of damage to the craft. So, concentration is important.

Make sure you know that it is better to complete this challenge in a normal game as the rate of Choppa appearances has been reduced in Arena.

All Images ~ Epic Games

