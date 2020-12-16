Last Updated:

GTA 5 Cayo Perico Points Of Interest: Here's A Complete Guide For The New Heist

GTA 5 Cayo Perico Points of Interest has been trending amongst the gaming community. Thus we have listed al the information we had about the same. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
gta 5

GTA 5 new Cayo Perico heist has now been released and the players are loving it. Since its release, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are currently asking about all Cayo Perico points of interest. To help you guys out, we have listed all points of interest for the new Cayo Perico Heist right here. Read more to know about the Cayo Perico heist. 

Also Read | How To Get To Cayo Perico? Here's All We Know About The New Island In GTA 5

Also Read | GTA Accounts Should Be Audited: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Cayo Perico Points of Interest

  • Power Station- Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night
  • Control Tower- Disables air defence and allows hired Support Crew
  • Bolt Cutters x4- Opens padlocked storage quietly
  • Grappling Equipment x4- Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall
  • Guard Clothing x4- Guards take longer to detect you. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate
  • Supply Truck- Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

Camera Points of Interest (Compound)

  • Basement- Safe    
  • Basement Storage- 2 Gold/Cash Slots +2 Painting Slots
  • Office- Cam 1- Elevator +1 Painting Slot
  • Office- Cam 2- 1 Painting Slot    
  • West Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot
  • West Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot    
  • North Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot
  • North Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot    
  • South Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot    
  • South Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot
  • North Gate- Keypad    
  • North Wall- Grapple Point    
  • Main Gate- Transport Truck
  • South Gate- Keypad    
  • South Wall- Grapple Point

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game.  This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map. 

Also Read | GTA 5 Cayo Perico: Rockstar To Launch A New Heist And Map Extension In December

Also Read | How Many People Play GTA 5? Know More About This Successful Rockstar Release

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND