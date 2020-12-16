GTA 5 Cayo Perico Points Of Interest: Here's A Complete Guide For The New Heist

GTA 5 new Cayo Perico heist has now been released and the players are loving it. Since its release, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are currently asking about all Cayo Perico points of interest. To help you guys out, we have listed all points of interest for the new Cayo Perico Heist right here. Read more to know about the Cayo Perico heist.

Also Read | How To Get To Cayo Perico? Here's All We Know About The New Island In GTA 5

Also Read | GTA Accounts Should Be Audited: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Cayo Perico Points of Interest

Power Station- Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night

Control Tower- Disables air defence and allows hired Support Crew

Bolt Cutters x4- Opens padlocked storage quietly

Grappling Equipment x4- Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall

Guard Clothing x4- Guards take longer to detect you. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate

Supply Truck- Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

Camera Points of Interest (Compound)

Basement- Safe

Basement Storage- 2 Gold/Cash Slots +2 Painting Slots

Office- Cam 1- Elevator +1 Painting Slot

Office- Cam 2- 1 Painting Slot

West Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot

West Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot

North Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot

North Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot

South Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot

South Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot

North Gate- Keypad

North Wall- Grapple Point

Main Gate- Transport Truck

South Gate- Keypad

South Wall- Grapple Point

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist



Infiltrate the remote island of Cayo Perico, home to GTA Online’s biggest heist yet, playable from start to finish solo or with a crew of up to three of your friends.



Play now: https://t.co/FvOM1leq29 pic.twitter.com/VF6qYm6WHD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2020

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

Also Read | GTA 5 Cayo Perico: Rockstar To Launch A New Heist And Map Extension In December

Also Read | How Many People Play GTA 5? Know More About This Successful Rockstar Release