How To Get To Cayo Perico? Here's All We Know About The New Island In GTA 5

A number of people have been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are talking about Cayo Perico heist and are how to get to the new island in GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico map.

How to get to Cayo Perico?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the new island in GTA 5. They want to know answers to questions like how to get to Cayo Perico and where is the new island in GTA 5. Well, this is because of the new heist that has now been added to the game recently. But if you still have not figured out, how to get to Cayo Perico and where is the new island in GTA 5, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete GTA 5 guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico heist in GTA 5.

The players will need to respond to Miguel Madrazo, the son of Martin Madrazo’s text by going to the Music Locker.

It is an underground club located just next to the Diamond casino and resort.

The entrance to The Music Locker is on the left side of Diamond casino and resort.

Pay an entry fee of $150

The players will then need to find Martin Madrazo in a private suite

Meeting him will start a cut scene where he will tell you all Cayo Perico Heist and his plans.

The players will first need to become a CEO, President, or VIP.

The next step is to buy and set-up all the required items for the heist.

The players will need to buy and enter the Kosatka Submarine

Request for the submarine to get a call from its captain, Helmsman Pavel

Get to the Cayo Perico map in GTA 5 to start the heist

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

Cayo Perico Heist payout

$1,078,000

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have now confirmed that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is going to be released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

