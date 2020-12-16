How To Get To Cayo Perico? Here's All We Know About The New Island In GTA 5

Quick links:
A number of people have been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are talking about Cayo Perico heist and are how to get to the new island in GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico map.
Also Read | GTA 6 Map Leaked? Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Rockstar Release
Also Read | Are Peyote Plants Still In GTA Online 2020? Learn More About These Plants In Game
The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the new island in GTA 5. They want to know answers to questions like how to get to Cayo Perico and where is the new island in GTA 5. Well, this is because of the new heist that has now been added to the game recently. But if you still have not figured out, how to get to Cayo Perico and where is the new island in GTA 5, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete GTA 5 guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico heist in GTA 5.
Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020
GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have now confirmed that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is going to be released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.
Also Read | How Many People Play GTA 5? Know More About This Successful Rockstar Release
Also Read | GTA 5 Cayo Perico: Rockstar To Launch A New Heist And Map Extension In December