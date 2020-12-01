How Many People Play GTA 5? Know More About This Successful Rockstar Release

Rockstar Games have been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 that has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game gives the players an option to play in two different gaming modes- story mode and online mode. Read more to know about GTA 5.

How many people play GTA 5?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know the answer to questions like how many people play GTA 5 and the total users on GTA 5. This is because GTA 5 happens to be one of the most successful games released by Rockstar. So to answer your questions, we have managed to collect all the information we could about the same. Read more to know more about GTA 5.

GTA V was one of the most successful games released by Rockstar as they had sold more than 11 million copies during its release. The total number of copies directly translates to a whopping $815 million. Apart from this, they even sold 29 million copies of the game and broke multiple records in the UK and the rest of the world. GTA 5 had broken a total of seven Guinness World records at that time.

When it comes to how many players play the game, Rockstar has not released an official number yet. But according to Metro UK, GTA V has managed to bring in a total of $6 billion, which translates to around 60% of the total revenue the entire GTA series has brought in. According to PlayerCounter, GTA 5 currently has around 130,000 players online and out of those, on average, at least 100,000 players regularly play GTA 5 across all platforms.

More about GTA 5

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have now confirmed that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is going to be released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the "biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

