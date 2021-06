GTA Vice City has been one of the most successful releases by Rockstar Games. The makers of the game have managed to keep their players engrossed in the game with the help of their story and characters. So, here's a look at the list of all the GTA Vice City main characters and their backstories.

GTA Vice City Characters

Tommy Vercetti: Tommy is the main character of GTA Vice City. The players play as this character in the game. Before dominating the Vice City, Tommy had some experience in the Mafia business by working as a member of the Forelli Family of the Liberty City Mafia. He was sent away for a project by the head of the Forelli family and was ambushed by 11 men. He killed them all and was later given a 15-year prison sentence for multiple counts of homicide.

Sonny Forelli: He is the main antagonist in GTA Vice City and has some personal differences with Tommy. He is also the head of the Forelli Family who is later killed at the end of the game. He was the one responsible for sending Tommy to Vice City in order to overlook a cocaine deal.

Lance Vance: Lance Vance is also another popular character who is extremely important to the storyline of GTA Vice City. He is one of the heads of the Vance Crime Family along with his brother Victor. After all the events that happened in Vice City, he seems to be a cool character on the surface but surely has an impulsive and emotionally insecure side.

Ken Rosenberg: Ken Rosenberg is also an important character when it comes to the story of Vice City and how things went wrong. He is one of the most popular lawyers in the city and has defended Mafia associates in court. Being the main person of contact for the Mafia, he was the person responsible for mediating the cocaine deal. But he manages to escape with Tommy Vercetti when the deal goes wrong.

Juan Cortez: He is a supporting character in the game but surely is a fan-favourite. He is a huge hustler in Vice City and the one responsible for facilitating trade in all areas of criminal activity. He has also been sentenced to death 9 times, but somehow he manages to survive and gets promoted. He also has a long term dislike for the French secret service because of his reasons.

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER