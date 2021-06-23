Last Mission In GTA Vice City: How To Complete Keep Your Friends Close Mission?

GTA Vice City has been a popular action-adventure game that has certainly managed to get the attention of the entire gaming community. The players are currently trying to complete this game but they are getting stuck at some difficult missions. Thus they have been searching for some information related to GTA Vice City final mission. To help out these players, here are all the things to keep in mind for finishing the last mission in GTA Vice City.

Last Mission in GTA Vice City

The last mission in GTA Vice City is called Keeping Your Friends Close. In this mission, Tommy is required to talk to the head of the Forelli Crime Family, Don Sonny Forelli. Then things go out of control after Tommy reveals he has been betrayed by Lance Vance and Sonny Forelli. Because of this, the players are required to go into a Rage Mode in the game and can kill Lance Vance and Sonny Forelli. The players will then come across a huge wave of guards and other members of the Forelli Crime Family. This might be one of the most interesting and difficult missions to complete in the game. The players will then get about $30,000 after completing this mission. Along with the money, the players will also get a Hunter inside Fort Baxter. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can be used to complete this mission easily.

Here are also some popular missions in the game and their rewards.

The Job: This mission is one of the highest paying missions in the game. In it, Tommy needs to assemble an entire team to plan the bank heist. Completing this mission will unlock other missions with bigger rewards. Reward: Depends on how much money you can collect.

Guardian Angels: This is one of the most interesting missions available in the game. The players are required to protect Ricardo Diaz from the Haitians. This is because Ricardo is planning a drug deal with the Cubans. The players need to finish this mission and collect the money. Reward: $1000

Shakedown: Completing this mission might not be a task and the players can easily complete it and gather some money. All they need to do is intimidate some of the shop owners in North Point Mall so that they agree to pay you the protection money. Reward: $2,000

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER