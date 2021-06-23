Last Updated:

GTA Vice City Mission List: All Main And Side Missions To Complete In The Game

GTA Vice City Mission List has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. So we have listed all the information about the game here.

GTA Vice City has been a popular and one of the most successful releases of Rockstar Games of all time. The makers of the game managed to get the attention of the players with the help of their missions and other features in the game. Currently, the players are trying to finish off the game and are thus searching about the GTA Vice City mission list in the game. To help out these players, here is a list of all missions of GTA Vice City. 

GTA Vice City Mission List

The makers of GTA Vice City have certainly managed to keep their players engrossed with the different missions and tasks to do in the game. The game is about 1.5 GB and a number of players have said that they have invested around 19- 20 hours in this game. Keep in mind that the players have only completed the main story mission this time. They have taken a total of 28 - 30 hours trying to complete all the side as well as main missions in the game. Because of the players trying to search about these missions, we have listed all the main as well as the side missions in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can give you a complete walkthrough of the different mission in the game.

  • In The Beginning...
  • Sonny Forelli
  1. An Old Friend
  • Ken Rosenberg
  1. The Party 
  2. Back Alley Brawl
  3. Jury Fury
  4. Riot
  • Avery Carrington
  1. Four Iron
  2. Demolition Man
  • Juan Cortez
  1. Treacherous Swine
  2. Mall Shootout
  3. Guardian Angels
  • Ricardo Diaz
  1. The Chase
  2. Phnom Penh '86
  3. The Fastest Boat
  4. Supply & Demand
  • Avery Carrington
  1. Two Bit Hit
  2. Sir, Yes Sir!
  3. Death Row
  • Lance Vance
  1. Rub Out
  • Juan Cortez
  1. All Hands on Deck!
  2. Shakedown
  3. Bar Brawl
  4. Cop Land
  • Umberto Robina
  1. Stunt Boat Challenge
  2. Cannon Fodder
  3. Naval Engagement
  • Auntie Poulet
  1. Juju Scramble
  2. Bombs Away!
  3. Dirty Lickin's
  • Umberto Robina
  1. Trojan Voodoo
  • Love Fist
  1. Love Juice
  2. Psycho Killer
  • Mitch Baker
  1. Alloy Wheels of Steel
  2. Messing with the Man
  3. Hog Tied
  4. Publicity Tour
  • Print Works
  1. Cap the Collector
  • Tommy Vercetti
  1. Keep Your Friends Close…

Side Missions

  • Boatyard
  • Checkpoint Charlie
  • Distribution
  • The Pole Position Club
  • Sunshine Autos Import Garage
  • Recruitment Drive
  • Dildo Dodo
  • Martha's Mug Shot
  • G-Spotlight
  • Kaufman Cabs
  • V.I.P.
  • Friendly Rivalry
  • Cabmaggedon
  • Spilling the Beans
  • Hit the Courier
  • Malibu Club
  • No Escape?
  • The Shootist
  • The Driver
  • The Job
  • Gun Runner

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER

