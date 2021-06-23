GTA Vice City Mission List: All Main And Side Missions To Complete In The Game

GTA Vice City has been a popular and one of the most successful releases of Rockstar Games of all time. The makers of the game managed to get the attention of the players with the help of their missions and other features in the game. Currently, the players are trying to finish off the game and are thus searching about the GTA Vice City mission list in the game. To help out these players, here is a list of all missions of GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Mission List

The makers of GTA Vice City have certainly managed to keep their players engrossed with the different missions and tasks to do in the game. The game is about 1.5 GB and a number of players have said that they have invested around 19- 20 hours in this game. Keep in mind that the players have only completed the main story mission this time. They have taken a total of 28 - 30 hours trying to complete all the side as well as main missions in the game. Because of the players trying to search about these missions, we have listed all the main as well as the side missions in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can give you a complete walkthrough of the different mission in the game.

In The Beginning...

Sonny Forelli

An Old Friend

Ken Rosenberg

The Party Back Alley Brawl Jury Fury Riot

Avery Carrington

Four Iron Demolition Man

Juan Cortez

Treacherous Swine Mall Shootout Guardian Angels

Ricardo Diaz

The Chase Phnom Penh '86 The Fastest Boat Supply & Demand

Avery Carrington

Two Bit Hit Sir, Yes Sir! Death Row

Lance Vance

Rub Out

Juan Cortez

All Hands on Deck! Shakedown Bar Brawl Cop Land

Umberto Robina

Stunt Boat Challenge Cannon Fodder Naval Engagement

Auntie Poulet

Juju Scramble Bombs Away! Dirty Lickin's

Umberto Robina

Trojan Voodoo

Love Fist

Love Juice Psycho Killer

Mitch Baker

Alloy Wheels of Steel Messing with the Man Hog Tied Publicity Tour

Print Works

Cap the Collector

Tommy Vercetti

Keep Your Friends Close…

Side Missions

Boatyard

Checkpoint Charlie

Distribution

The Pole Position Club

Sunshine Autos Import Garage

Recruitment Drive

Dildo Dodo

Martha's Mug Shot

G-Spotlight

Kaufman Cabs

V.I.P.

Friendly Rivalry

Cabmaggedon

Spilling the Beans

Hit the Courier

Malibu Club

No Escape?

The Shootist

The Driver

The Job

Gun Runner

