How Big Is Cyberpunk 2077? How Long Will It Take To Download Action RPG?

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming out and the timings are released by the developers. However, the preloads for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC are Live, as of Monday that December 7, on the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, and Steam. The global unlocks times for Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows PC, and Xbox One users are specified by the developer. Before you start downloading, you must know how big is Cyberpunk 2077. If you have been wondering about Cyberpunk 2077 file size, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leaked online; Here's how the early game looks like

How big is Cyberpunk 2077?

This action role-playing video game is developed and published by CD Projekt Red. Cyberpunk 2077 size in GB is estimated to be around 70 GB with the total length of it being 40-50 hours for all the playable platforms i.e. PlayStation 4 (and PS5), Xbox One (and series X) and PC. Since this update size is more than most games out there, it means that there is a significant change to the game. The patch notes are also not out yet and are expected to be released with the game. However, CD Projekt Red has also asked players to use SSD (solid-state drive) instead of Hard hard drive for best performance.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power launch on Flipkart: Know specs, price in India & more details

Cyberpunk 2077 unlock time

The Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable from December 10 at 12 AM GMT (December 10, 5:30 AM IST or December 9, 7 PM EST). The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, through backward compatibility. Below is the list of the global Cyberpunk 2077 release time as per the regions specified by CD Projekt Red, have a look.

Also Read | Amazon Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!

Global unlocks times for Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red

North America Los Angeles - Dec. 9, 4 PM PST Mexico City - Dec. 9, 6 PM CST New York - Dec. 9, 7 PM EST

South America Bogota - Dec. 9, 7 PM. COT Brazil - Dec. 9, 9 PM BRT

Europe/Western Asia London - Dec. 10, 12 AM GMT Paris - Dec. 10, 1 AM CET Warsaw - Dec. 10, 1 AM CET Moscow - Dec. 10, 3 AM MSK Istanbul - Dec. 10, 3 AM TRT Dubai - Dec. 10, 4 AM GST

Africa Cairo - Dec. 10, 2 AM EET Johannesburg - Dec. 10, 2 AM SAST

Eastern Asia Beijing - Dec. 10, 8 AM CST Singapore - Dec. 10, 8 AM SGT Seoul - Dec. 10, 9 AM KST Tokyo - Dec. 10, 9 AM JST

Oceania Sydney - Dec. 10, 11 AM AEDT Wellington - Dec. 10, 1 PM NZDT



Also Read | Flipkart Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!