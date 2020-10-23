How Long Is Fortnitemares Going To Last? When Is It Ending? Know Details

Fortnite is back with its unique take at Halloween with the Fortnitemares 2020 game more. The new game mode of Fortnite Season 4 is filled with many adventures as it allows players to respawn as Shadows after they die in core Fortnite modes. Nevertheless, shadows are becoming a problem for late gamers and so, many players are wondering about "how long is Fortnitemares going to last?" and "when is Fortnitemares ending?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How long is Fortnitemares going to last?

Shadow zombies in Fortnitemares 2020 occur at the end of the match. The problem is that players are fewer and these dead players are more, which creates a huge issue in the victory. However, the only way you can mark your victory when you have Iron Man’s Gauntlets and a sky base because these are the only things which can counter these shadows. However, new players and casual players are certainly going to have a hard time as they will also have to complete the Fortnitemares Challenges and also collect Fortnitemare Candies.

However, coming to the point, as per a well-known leaker HYPEX, the Fortnitemares event will last until 10 more days. If the Fortnites leaks are correct this will be the longest Halloween event for the online multiplayer game. However, players who do not wish to play with Shadow Zombies can still enjoy their favourite Fortnite Season 4 game in the Arena Mode.

When is Fortnitemares ending?

As per the leak by HYPEX on Twitter, the Fortnitemares event 2020 for Halloween will end by November 2, 2020. So, if you are a fan of Shadow Zombies in the match, then enjoy the Battle Royale matches fully until it ends in a few days. Complete Fortnitemares Challenges to earn several records, however, there are only 3 challenges as of now others will unlock from October 24.

Fortnitemares Challenges

Become a Shadow (3)

Travel 100 meters on a Witch Broom (100)

Eat Candy (25)

Promo Image ~ Epic Games/ Fortnite game screenshot

