How Long Will The Double Agent Pack Be Out For In Fortnite Item Shop?

Epic Games has not brought any new packs in Fortnite since the beginning of Chapter 2, Season 3. Finally, developers have added the popular Double Agent Pack that was recently leaked by Fortnite data miners. The Double Agent Pack is now in the in-game item shop.

How many skins are in the Double Agent Pack?

The Bundle contains three epic skins along with their usual back accessories.

Outfit: Double Agent Hush

Outfit: Chaos Double Agent

Outfit; Double Agent Wildcard

Back Bling: Double Agent Hard Case

Back Bling: Double Agent Ooze Unit

Back Bling: Double Agent Stripe

Each of these skins come with two edit variants, black and white, giving players an opportunity to pledge their allegiance to either Ghost or the Shadow. Some of the skins also offer more than two variants similar to their original skin.

How long will the Double Agent Pack be out?

Fortnite hasn't provided any details on how long the new Double Agent Pack will be available in the in-game item store. It is believed that the bundle will be available for a week, however, it may be gone with the next shop reset. So, make sure that you get yours before it disappears.

Double Agent Pack price

The Double Agent Bundle has been priced at 2,500 V-bucks. This is probably the first time that a skin bundle is available for V-bucks instead of money. Generally, these skin bundles can't be purchased with VB, and are supposed to be bought directly. The fact that Epic Games is now selling it for V-bucks is certainly a welcome change.

Interestingly, the Double Agent Pack is also giftable, meaning that you will be able to gift it to your friend. The skin bundle will still cost you the same 2500 V-bucks if you decide to buy it for a friend.

The Pickaxe Bundle

Apart from the Double Agent Pack, there is also a pickaxe bundle that comes with three pickaxes suited to the three double agents. The Pickaxe pack can be purchased for 1200 V-bucks and is also giftable to your friends. Unfortunately, the Pickaxes are not available in shadow and ghost variants. Nonetheless, the pickaxe bundle for 1200 V-bucks is an offer worth taking.

Image credits: Fortnite