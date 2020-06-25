What Is Fortgag: Is It Legal And Does It Give You Free 'Fortnite' Skins?

Fortnite remains one of the most popular video games in the world and has revolutionized the battle royale genre. It enjoys a massive fan base with more than 350 million registered users to date. The game has certainly come a long way since its release in 2017 and continues to evolve. Developers bring constant updates to the title and continue to add new skins, weapons and other items to the game shop to keep fans engaged. The game is also filled with loot down to the brim, allowing fans to play the game and earn tons of free skins and a bunch of other cosmetic bonuses that gives a new flavour and a bit more flair to their character.

However, these don’t come easy as you are either required to constantly progress on the battlefield or purchase them directly from the item shop. This leads a number of fans to look for alternative sources that promise free Fortnite skins and cosmetics. To take advantage of this, several websites have emerged online that claim to offer free Fortnite items that you may otherwise purchase from the in-game shop.

What is Fortgag?

Fortgag is one such website that claims to provide the Fortnite skins to users in exchange for taking up surveys. The website lists some of the most popular skins including the Deadpool and the latest Aquaman skin that was released with the Fortnite Season 3 update.

Is Fortgag legal?

There isn't enough information available on Fortag as the website is relatively new. An online source confirmed that Fortgag was registered just two weeks ago on June 9, 2020. And while there isn't much detail on the website, the claim process doesn't seem to work as it doesn't appear to reward users with a free skin as it promises, thus raising suspicion.

You should also note that Fortnite encourages its users to use its official Item shop to unlock new items in the game. So, it is recommended that you use the official Fortnite Item store to get these items.

New Fortnite skins leaked

Data miners have leaked two new Fortnite skins that were discovered in the v13.00 update file. Here are the two skins that were leaked recently.

Here's the encrypted Madcap Outfit with the Bello Bag Back Bling in-game. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/BFfvRgKjKz — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) June 21, 2020

Image credits: Epic Games