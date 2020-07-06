Best Landing Spots In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Map For Loots

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, a majority of the map has been flooded. This also means that a majority of the old POIs from Chapter 2, Season 2 have now disappeared and won’t be accessible, at least until there is a drop in water levels. The new season has been for a few weeks and introduced a completely fresh in-game narrative, setting things in motion for the future. And with the extensive changes in the map, there appears to be a very limited amount of landing spots and finding one on the map can be quite troublesome. So, let us take a look at some of the best landing spots around the new locations on the map.

Best landing spots in Fortnite

Secret Boat

The Secret Boat is one of the best spots to help you get through the game with ease. The Secret Boat offers some of the best loots for a solo landing spot consisting of Chests, Slurp Barrels for the full shield, Supply Drop with Launch Pad, Consumables, Henchman Chest, and more. It spawns at random locations, meaning you won’t find it at a fixed location on the map.

Retail Row

The Retail Row is one of the very few original locations that have remained consistently in Fortnite since it was first introduced with Chapter 1. This is one of the locations that hasn’t been affected by the rising water levels in the new season. The place features a horde of chests, loot, and other items. The place is situated at the corner of the Fortnite map.

Frenzy Farm

The Frenzy Farm has been considered among the hottest places on the Fortnite map since Chapter 2, Season 1. You wouldn’t notice a lot of changes to this place apart from the rise in water level and the built-in Crash Pads. One of the best reasons to land here is that you won’t usually find yourself being contested by other players here.

The Yacht

The Yacht is clearly one the largest landing spots on Chapter 2, Season 3 map, and is also overlooked by most players. This was among the few POIs that received a chest upgrade with the new season. And while the vault has been cleaned, the place still boasts a horde of Chest and Supply Drops inside, guaranteeing players a LaunchPad.

Image credits: Epic Games