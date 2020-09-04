How Much Did Tencent Earn From PUBG Mobile In Recent Months?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful battle royale games ever created. Ever since releasing in 2017, the online multiplayer game has been creating waves in the online gaming community and has also grown exponentially in the past few months. With the massive user base and the game’s recent growth in esports, it has been able to reach greater heights, which also allowed PUBG loyalists to make a good amount of money.

This is because PUBG is also among the top-grossing games in terms of its earnings. The mobile version of the game, owned by the Chinese company Tencent, has been able to generate a great deal of money in user spending in recent months.

How much did Tencent earn from PUBG Mobile?

As per the Sensor Tower report, Tencent was able to collect more than $226 million in spending in May this year. This made it the top-grossing video game in the world during the month. In addition, the game was also able to remain on top of the company’s monthly mobile games rankings for nine consecutive months for the revenue generated worldwide.

The report had gathered the revenue data through the Google Play Store and App Store for the entire month. It revealed that China contributed around 53 per cent of the game earnings, the US contributed about 10.2, whereas Saudi Arabia contributed 5.5 per cent. In the first half of 2020, the game had collected a worldwide revenue of close to $1.3 billion.

The report also revealed that the next title on the list was Tencent’s hit battle arena game Honor of Kings, which was able to generate $204.5 million in gross revenue during that month.

While India also has a huge PUBG following with over 175 million installations, it isn't the biggest market when it comes to revenue generation through in-game purchases. Nonetheless, it is still an important market for Tencent. With the recent PUBG ban in India, the Chinese tech giant's shares fell by 2% the following day. India has banned a total of 118 mobile applications in its latest crackdown on Chinese-linked apps.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile