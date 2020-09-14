How To Change Quarter Length In NBA 2K21? Step-by-step Guide To Change In-game Settings

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the fans have been making the most out of it. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. As a result, the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the new NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about the latest NBA 2K21 feature and its reviews.

How to change Quarter Length in NBA 2K21?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about NBA 2K21 and its features. There are also a lot of options to change the setting of your game. But it seems that the players cannot figure out stuff like changing their amount of time played. They have been asking a lot of questions like, “how to change quarter length in NBA 2k21” and other details about the game that has been creating much anticipation amongst the gaming community. Because of the number of players, these questions have been trending on social media lately. Thus we have picked up these questions and answered them to clear your doubts. Read more to know about NBA 2K21.

A number of players have been talking about the quarter lengths in the game. It is said that the length is just too long and the players want to reduce it. This can be done by going into the settings menu of the game. The player just needs to open the Features tab on the menu. Find the option, “quarter length” and change it accordingly. Usually, in real-time, NBA quarter is 12 minutes long. Thus the marks have also added the option to change the quarter timings, 1 minute being the minimum amount while 12 minutes being the maximum. If you still cannot find the option to change your quarter length, then we have listed down some steps to do the same. Read more to know “how to change quarter length in NBA 2K2?.

Open the game Find “Features” in the main menu Choose the “Options” category Search for “Settings” in the “Options” category Try and find, “Change Quarter length” in “Features” Adjust your Quarter length timings accordingly

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball." Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD, they will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

