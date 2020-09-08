NBA 2K21 Locker Codes: Which Code To Use To Get In-game Rewards?

NBA 2K21 for the current generation consoles dropped back on September 04, 2020. However, it did not take long for the game to provide locker codes to its players which enables them to get their hands on some in-game rewards. Since it is early on in the season for NBA 2K21, there is a possibility that the locker codes provide more goodies than one could expect. Below are some locker codes available to use in NBA 2K21 as of now -

Also read: Why is shooting so hard in NBA 2K21? Know more about new shot meter

NBA 2K21 locker codes

The NBA 2K21 locker codes are usually text codes that players can enter in order to get some in-game rewards. These rewards range from Packs to Token and VC. However, players must also know that some of these NBA 2K21 locker codes are time-sensitive thus won't be available once its time is done. Players need to redeem the codes beforehand as they come with an expiration date. Note that these locker codes are not case sensitive but players must include the hyphens to get their free in-game goodies.

As of now, there are only two locker codes available in NBA 2K21. They are as follows -

1) WELCOME-TO-ONE-WILL-RISE

This locker code will only be available until September 11, 2020. Thus players need to redeem it beforehand. This locker code allows players to get their hands on an East Season Tip-Off Pack, West Season Tip-Off Pack, one Token and 500 MTP.

Also read: How to shoot free throws in NBA 2K21? The easiest technique to make successful free throws

2) MY-TEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB

The MY-TEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB locker code in NBA 2K21 does not ever expire. Players can redeem this code whenever they like. This code allows users to get one Token, Shoe Pack, COntract Pack and Basketball Pack. These are the basic requirements to play the NBA based game which can be acquired by the locker code.

Also read: NBA 2K21 Hotfix and shooting patch released by 2K after a spam of complaints on internet

Image courtesy -- NBA 2K21 official website

While NBA 2K21 has launched recently for the current-gen consoles, it has come with its own share of issues. Though these issues are not as prominent as the previous versions of the game, they are irritating nonetheless. Players could not shoot the ball into the basket as a new shooting meter has been designed in-game, which was heavily criticised. Luckily, a hotfix for the same was deployed for the issue.

Also read: NBA 2K21 Daily Spin location and list of rewards from the lucky wheel