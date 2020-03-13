How To Change The Blood Colour In PUBG Mobile Using 'Colorblind Mode'?

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out a major update, 0.17.0, on March 3. Most of the advertised features in the patch have just gone live. As expected, the patch has brought a lot of improvements and exciting new features like Amusement Part, Arcade mode, Universal Marks, and more. The new update also brought an important feature for colourblind players.

How to change the blood colour in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile brought this new feature known as the ‘Colorblind Mode’ and it comes with a number of options including Deuteranopia, Protanopia, and Tritanopia. The three options are available apart from the original blood red colour option. Here are the three colours that the available options closely represent:

Deuteranopia: Pink colour

Protanopia: Blue / Teal colour

Tritanopia: Orange colour

The Colorblind option is actually hidden under settings, and players have to enable it manually. So, let us take a look at how you can enable the Colorblind feature on PUBG Mobile using a few simple steps:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Click on the Settings gear icon at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap on the 'Graphics' tab.

Step 4: Scroll down a bit and you will be able to locate the 'Colorblind Mode' option.

Step 5: You will see the three colour options as mentioned above, along with the original blood red colour listed as 'Normal'

Players can choose among the above three Colorblind Modes before starting the game or even in the middle of an ongoing game through the settings menu in PUBG Mobile. One can also move back to the original colour or opt for a different colour during the game.

The Colorblind mode actually helps users to improve the graphics for certain areas on the map like the red zone, poison, mini maps, or smoke from an airdrop. This mode can be used for trajectory for throwables and the missed opponents in the arena.

More features introduced with the latest PUBG update

The new PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update also has tons of other interesting features like Season 12, Amusement Part, Arcade mode, Universal Marks and the Death Replay, which was one of the most awaited features of the latest update. The feature is also known as Death Cam, which essentially allows users to watch a short replay once they are killed by an anime to understand their flaws and weaknesses so as to be cautious in the following game.

Death Replay also allows players to see if they actually got killed by an actual PUBG Mobile player or a hacker. In addition, the this feature will also allow users to see if they had made some mistakes while playing the game.

PUBG Mobile also brought back the ‘Hardcore Mode’ with the latest weapon. Players can also get a new airdrop weapon known as ‘DBS’, which has been optimised to cause high damage from a close range.

