How To Download Free Fire In Laptop/PC? Complete Set Up Guide

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games right now and has been making waves since it first came out three years ago. The popular video game has been developed and published by Garena Studios and is available for both iOS and Android devices. And while the game is an absolute hit on smartphones, thanks to its great playability, Free Fire can also be enjoyed on Windows and Mac laptop/PCs.

This means that users can enjoy their favourite game straight from their laptop. However, Free Fire does not come with a native version of the app for computers, but the mobile version can be played on your computer screen using the BlueStacks program. So, before you start playing Free Fire on your laptop, you will need to download the latest BlueStacks software on your laptop. The software can be easily downloaded through BlueStacks official website.

What is Bluestacks?

BlueStacks is a software which has been designed to enable Android apps and games to run on computers running Microsoft Windows and Apple's macOS.

How to download Free Fire in laptop

To download Free Fire on a laptop/PC, you will need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: First, you will need to install BlueStacks software that you have downloaded on your computer by running the installer file.

Step 2: Once the software is installed on your computer, you will need to go to the search bar at the top-right corner of the screen and search for ‘Garena Free Fire’.

Step 3: Tap on the game icon and click on the install button.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you will be able to find the ‘Garena Free Fire’ icon under the tab – ‘My Apps’. Tap on it.

Step 5: Done! You can start playing Garena Free Fire on your laptop.

Free Fire gameplay

Every Free Fire game has a duration of only 10 minutes and is set on a remote island where you are pitted against 49 other players, all seeking survival against the rest. Every player gets to choose their starting point on the island after jumping from the aircraft using a parachute. The aim is to stay in the safe zone and survive until the end of the game to emerge victorious.

Free Fire tips

Free Fire provides players with many real-life features. It allows you to drive vehicles around and displays a map that helps you go anywhere you wish to. To stay longer in the game, you should make sure that you always stay in the safe zone in order to avoid being eliminated. The game also allows players to search for many exciting weapons like bullets and armours which can be found almost everywhere. You can also kill your enemies while driving cars and use trenches to hide in the grass from other players. Following these tips and strategies should certainly help you emerge victorious.

