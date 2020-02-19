Garena Free Fire: Here Is A Beginner’s Guide To Have You Play The Game Like A Pro

A lot of people have taken immensely to the popular video game, Garena Free Fire, and have encouraged their friends to join the community as well. Beginners to the game can improve their chances of winning not only by continuing to play this game to the best of their abilities but also by learning some very significant gaming hacks. These small solutions to how to play Garena Free Fire can be of real help to someone who is struggling to play the game.

Tricks & Tips to playing Garena Free Fire

1. Characters are more important than cosmetics

The cosmetics that one chooses in the game do not have any effect on the game itself. It only serves a cosmetic purpose and makes the character appear cooler or more stylish. However, the character selection itself is a very important process. Players are given access to two characters- Adam and Eve- right at the beginning of their gameplay, and they can unlock the other characters such as Misha and Nikita when they earn enough Diamonds.

2. Red means danger

When the player's sight turns red, even for a few seconds, it means that they have an enemy nearby. If the player shoots when their sight is red, they will hit their enemy. This visual clue does not guarantee a clean kill, but it does ensure that the player will be able to do some significant damage to the opponent for sure.

3. Vehicles should only be used in the initial stages of the game

While using a vehicle is a very convenient method of moving from point A to point B in the game, it should be reserved for the initial parts of the game only. This is because when the player takes a vehicle, they are actually giving their opponents a signal as to where they are at, which can increase their levels of danger. The reason why the opponents will not notice the moving vehicle in the initial stages of the game is that there are a lot of players who are busy killing each other, which is why none of them will notice the moving vehicle.

4. Tact over combat skills

The player may be keen on starting bloody warfare the moment they are attacked, but the ultimate motive of the game is to stay alive for as long as possible and prepare for the match that happens in the end. So, instead of engaging in direct combat, players should concentrate more on staying alive.

Garena Free Fire provides a legitimate gameplay experience to video game enthusiasts and has been downloaded and played for the same reasons. The above discussed simple tips will help you to enjoy the game even more!

