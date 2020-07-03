How To Get Captain America Skin In Fortnite And How Much Does It Cost?

Captain America skin in Fortnite is now available for download just around the time for the 4th of July, (Independence Day in the United States of America). This will be the first time Captain America will debut in Fortnite, previously Marvel-related skins in the Battle Royale game were Star-Lord and Black Widow. Both of the previously introduced Marvel skins in Fortnite were added only for a limited time. Similarly, Captain America aka Steve Rogers skin will also be a limited-time addition for gamers. Read below to know how to get the Captain America skin in Fortnite.

Also read: Fortnite Dreamhack Online Open tournament: Schedule and How to Register

How to get Captain America skin

Like most premium skins introduced earlier, Captain America can be purchased in the Fortnite item shop. The skin costs 2,000 V-bucks ($20) and gamers also get a Proto-Adamantium shield along with the character. The shield can be used as either a Back-Bling or a Harvesting Tool, allowing players to either wear the shield on their back or use it to gather materials.

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way.



Grab the Captain America Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/VPHtKhtsqO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020

Also read: How to do split screen in Fortnite on Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

A new Captain America-themed emote has also been introduced in Fortnite item shop for 300 V-bucks. The emote is a patriotic salute that spawns fireworks behind a player's character. Some of the fireworks also resemble Captain America's shield which is an additional attraction to a comparatively cheaper emote. It is a part of Marvel Series of cosmetics in Fortnite similar to Star-Lord and Black Widow.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 and it has a little something for DC fans also. The known Aquaman character is now included with the current Battle Pass. Whereas other aquatic activities have also been added to the game as a result after the doomsday event. The game now includes Loot Sharks and also a secret Loot Boat. Gamers can also customize their unique umbrella during the latest Season 3 of Fortnite.

Also read: Where is the Orchard in Fortnite Season 3 map? Know details here

The Battle Royale game has a long history of including comic book character skins. Earlier, Deadpool was available as a part of last season's battle pass. Whereas numerous Star Wars skins were also provided during the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Epic Games has also offered DC's Harley Quinn, Batman and Catwoman as skins in Fortnite.

Also read: Where are Floaties in Fortnite: All Deadpool Floatie locations at Yacht