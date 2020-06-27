How To Do Split Screen In Fortnite On Xbox One And PlayStation 4?

Fortnite is one of the widely popular battle royale games at the moment with a massive player base around the world. The game offers a range of exciting features and constantly brings new content and functionalities to the game to improve the gameplay experience for the fans. One of the best additions to Fortnite is an ability that allows players to enjoy the battle royale in a split-screen mode. This means that two players can play the game on a single screen without having to own a second gaming console or any other device.

The feature does come with certain limitations, however, for the most part, it is still a great way for friends or family members to enjoy one of the hottest battle royale titles available on the market. So, let us quickly take a look at how you can play Fortnite in a split-screen mode.

Also Read | How To Get Firefly Jar In Fortnite And How To Use It To Deal Damage To Your Opponents?

Split Screen in Fortnite – Compatible systems

Fortnite is one of those games that is available on almost every platform that you can think of. However, the split-screen mode in the game is only limited to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles.

Epic Games introduced this feature back in 2019, and there have been some speculations suggesting that developers are hoping to roll out the feature across PC and Switch platforms as well in one of the future updates. Until then, the split-screen feature will be limited to Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Also Read | What Is Fortgag: Is It Legal And Does It Give You Free 'Fortnite' Skins?

How to do split-screen in Fortnite on Xbox One and PS4

Setting up a split-screen on Fortnite is quite an easy process. The steps you need to follow on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are also the same. However, before you get one of your friends to join in on the fun, you need to make sure that you have a secondary account set up and a gaming controller which they will use. Once you've done that, you can proceed with these simple steps to get the split-screen mode running:

Also Read | Overwatch Patch Notes June 23: Latest Patch Update Buffs D.Va, Nerfs Ashe And Brigitte

Step 1: Launch the console and go to the Main Menu.

Step 2: Ensure that you have connected the second controller to the console and turned on.

Step 3: The second player will now be invited to choose their game account.

Step 4: Once the second player has signed in, they will appear in the game lobby.

Now, when you start the game, both players will individually appear in a split-screen mode.

Also Read | Fortnite Sensitivity Settings To Improve Your Aiming And Beat The Competition

Image credits: Epic Games