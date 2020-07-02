Fortnite Dreamhack Online Open Tournament: Schedule And How To Register

Fortnight happens to be one of the most famous games that is played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnight is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. A number of tournaments are organized on a daily bases that give the players an opportunity to show their skills.

Also Read | What Is Fortgag: Is It Legal And Does It Give You Free 'Fortnite' Skins?

One such tournament happens to be Fortnite Dreamhack online tournament. DreamHack’s Chief Product Officer said on the DreamHack official website, “While we aren’t currently hosting any mass gatherings, we’re very excited to produce what will assuredly be some amazing online events and we look forward to the future”. But a huge number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the tournament. Players have been trying to figure out questions like, “how to register for Fortnite Dreamhack online open tournament”. Here is an easy method for Dreamhack online open registration.

Also Read | Where To Find Fishing Rods In Fortnite Season 3 To Ride A Loot Shark?

How to Register for DreamHack tournament

Go to the DreamHack official website

Open the sign-up page

Play 10 games to obtain qualifying points in Heat one

If you have the qualifying points, you will move to Heat two where another 10 games will be played

If you have the qualifying points for Grand Final Qualifier, you will be moved to the same division

After completing the Grand Final Qualifier, you will be moved to Grand Final for another 8 games

Also Read | Where Is The Orchard In Fortnite Season 3 Map? Know Details Here

Source: DreamHack Official Website

More about the tournament

The tournament will happen from June17-26

Both the open qualifiers will have 250 players advancing from each heat to the semifinals.

Every player can compete in a total of 10 games during their 3-hour-heat.

Semis will be played with 100 players advancing to the Grand Final. Each player can play a maximum of 10 games during the 3hour heat.

The Grand Finale will have 8 consecutive games at scheduled times.

Every new game starts in 40 minutes.

Also Read | How To Do Split Screen In Fortnite On Xbox One And PlayStation 4?

Schedule

EUROPE (CEST)

Heat #1: Fri, Jul 17, 5 PM-8 PM Heat #2: Fri, Jul 17, 9 PM-12 AM Semi-finals: Sat, Jul 18, 7 PM-10 PM Grand finals: Sun, Jul 19, 5 PM-10 PM

NA EAST (EST)

Heat #1: Fri, Jul 17, 5 PM-8 PM Heat #2: Fri, Jul 17, 9 PM-12 AM Semi-finals: Sat, Jul 18, 5 PM-8 PM Grand finals: Sun, Jul 19, 5 PM-10 PM

NA WEST (PST)

Heat #1: Fri, Jul 24, 5 PM-8 PM Heat #2: Fri, Jul 24, 9 PM-12 AM Semi-finals: Sat, Jul 25, 5 PM-8 PM Grand finals: Sun, Jul 26, 5 PM-10 PM

Also Read | Where Are Floaties In Fortnite: All Deadpool Floatie Locations At Yacht