How To Get Character Voucher In PUBG Mobile And Unlock Special Characters?

PUBG Mobile is one of the highly successful battle royale games that has gained much more success in recent months. The game features a lot of exciting content that include a range of unique skins, outfits, weapons and a lot more. Developers at PUBG Mobile have also introduced a bunch of special characters in the battle royale that can either be purchased or acquired through character vouchers. So, let’s take a look at how you can get vouchers to unlock your favourite characters.

How to get character voucher in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has a new game event that allows users to open several crates in the game. With the help of these crates, players can get the character vouchers and unlock characters like Andy and Carlo, both of whom require 1200 vouchers.

To get the rewards, you will first need a Pharaoh Crate and its key (Pharaoh Crate Key). However, if you visit the inventory section and try to use the crate or the key, the game will flash a message saying that the event is not yet open. In this case, you will need to run a VPN on your device without changing your region.

Once a VPN is enabled, you need to go back to the game lobby and into your inventory. This time around, you will be able to use the Pharaoh Crate. Just click on the ‘Use’ button and a new event titled ‘Call of the Pharaoh’ will appear on the screen. This event will allow you to open a total of 10 crates within a single day and earn a few character vouchers. The crate will also reward you with items other than vouchers.

After you’ve exhausted your daily crates, turn off the VPN and head back to the game lobby. Now, you can start playing matches to earn more crates and keys. However, you should note that you will only get one crate for every match you play. Once you have the required number of vouchers, you can unlock the special characters in the game.

