How To Get Crossbow In Fortnite? Here's How To Complete The Legendary Challenge

Fortnite makers have recently been adding a lot of new content to their game. They recently added a new set of challenges for their Wild Hearts event. Thus, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. To help, we have listed all the information we have about the same.

Where is the crossbow and how to get it?

The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions related to the challenges introduced in the game. They have been asking stuff like how to get a crossbow in Fortnite and where is the crossbow in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added a legendary challenge that involves the players dealing damage with the crossbow in the game. To help them, we have listed out a Fortnite guide that might just solve your doubts like how to get the crossbow in Fortnite and where is the crossbow in Fortnite. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing how to complete these challenges in Fortnite.

The players need to search for the Crossbow throughout the map like they are searching for chests. The entire challenge is to deal damage to opponents with crossbows. One of the most effective ways to complete this challenge is by tracking down the IO Guards. Use the crossbow on them as their aim isn’t as good as real players. This can help you to complete the challenge in just minutes. The main part to complete the challenge requires a crossbow so do not forget to pick the weapon before starting the challenge. To help you guys, we have also mentioned all the challenges that were introduced with Fortnite's Wild Hearts event. Read more about Fortnite

Fortnite Wild Heart Challenges

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

