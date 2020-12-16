How To Get Flash Of Inspiration In Destiny 2? Know All Details Here

Christmas 2020 is finally here, and Bungie has featured the much-loved event called The Dawning event 2020 in Destiny 2. The event started yesterday that is December 15 and it comes with several new interfaces to look forward to such as the Flash of Inspiration. The Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 is a crucial ingredient used to make cookies and treats for various characters in Destiny 2. However, many players are wondering about how to get the Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2.

How to Get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2?

The Dawning event in Destiny comes as Christmas 2020 arrives. In the event, players have to collect Flash of Inspiration because some of the cookies like Traveler Donut Holes and Candy Dead Ghosts need this as an ingredient in the preparation. However, getting them in the game is not that easy. To get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 The Dawning event, players will have to defeat enemies in a specified way which generates Orbs of Light. This item is essential to obtain the Flash of Inspiration.

Nevertheless, there are various ways as to how you can generate Orbs of Light in Destiny 2. And one of the simplest methods is to use the super ability on groups of weak enemies. However, you can also obtain this item by taking part in Strikes or any events in which you have to assassinate a bunch of enemies at the same time.

But, you should be prepared that this entire process might be draining for you because the Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 is a rare item which drops out of luck. This means you will have to keep indulging in fights with groups of enemies to use your super ability on Orbs of Light and then, the Flash of Inspiration. As per several players who are participating in the event, using Heroic Public Events will be a good idea because you can always rally to the flag to regain your super meter. The Dawning Event 2020 in Destiny 2 will end on January 15, 2020.

