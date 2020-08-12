How To Get Free BC In PUBG Mobile Lite Without Paying Any Real Cash?

PUBG Mobile Lite has gained massive popularity since its release over a year ago. The battle royale game is a lite version of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds which has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Similar to PUBG Mobile, the lite version of the game also offers a variety of unique skins, outfits and a bunch of other unlockable items that allow users to personalize their overall in-game appearance. However, in order to get these items, you need to have a good amount of some in-game currency known as BC. This is a form of currency that you need for making in-game purchases or any other transaction in PUBG Mobile Lite.

If you wish to have these Battle Points, you actually need to fulfill a good number of game objectives or just buy them by paying real money. However, it is likely that you don’t wish to spend your real money and are looking for an alternative to obtain some free BC. Fortunately, there is a way to earn free Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

There a number of different ways to earn free Battle Coins for PUBG Mobile Lite. Most of these require you to download certain mobile apps or visit websites that claim to offer BC by taking a few surveys, downloading and playing games, among others. And while some of these methods work, some of these games or websites can't be trusted. However, if you are still looking for a way to earn free Battle Coins, here's the safest way to do it.

Google Opinion Rewards

'Google Opinion Rewards' is a mobile app from Google which rewards users with Google Play balance for taking surveys. These are quite easy and offer a pretty good sum. Users can then use the balance to buy paid items from the store. All you need to do is download the app from the Google Play Store and start taking available surveys. After you've earned a decent amount, open PUBG Mobile Lite and head over to the BC section. When making a purchase, you need to choose Google Play balance as the preferred method of payment. This will convert your Google Pay balance into Battle Coins.

Alternatively, players can also earn free Battle Coins by participating in various giveaways organised by popular YouTubers or other content creators.

