How To Get Refined aetherium Crystals? Complete Guide For Your Cold War Outbreak Doubts

Call Of Duty makers have been constantly making a number of changes to their game recently. They have recently managed to get the gamers attention with their recently Cold War Outbreak. The makers have brought in a new Zombies map along with their Cold War Season 2. TBut recently, the players have ebena asking questions related to the game. So we have answered some of these questions right here.

How to get refined aetherium crystals?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this popular FPP shooting game. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like how to get refined aetherium crystals and how many waves are needed to be completed to get aetherium crystals. This is because the makers have added a completely new Zombies map and rewards and the players seem to love it. We have managed to gather a lot more information about these the Zombies new map. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to get refined aetherium crystals and how many waves are needed to be completed to get aetherium crystals. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about the Cold War outbreak.

To get refined aetherium crystals, the players are first required to complete the 10th round of a traditional Zombies. This will give the players one Raw Aetherium Crystal as a reward. If the player is able to successfully exfiltrate, they will receive another Aetherium Crystal. In Zombies new map, the players can earn aetherium crystals after completing one experiment, plus one more with a successful exfiltration. As these crystals are extremely rare in nature, the players need to complete some of the most difficult milestones in the game. Reach Wave 20 and get aetherium crystals also as rewards.

More about Cold War Outbreak

The makers have now released a new trailer for their Cold Wear Season 2 and the players seem to love it. The video was uploaded on their social media handles and it certainly shows some new features that are being added to the game. The makers even shared the video on their Twitter handle and wrote, “Welcome to a massive new Zombies experience like you’ve never seen before. OUTBREAK launches in #BlackOpsColdWar on February 25.” The new season brings in a huge update for their Zombie mode. Apart from this, a number of details about the new Cold War Outbreak trailer can be found on their official website.

