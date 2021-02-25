LC10 Cold War New Weapon: Check Out All Cold War Season 2 Weapons Here

COD Cold War is the latest installment to the Black Ops Franchise. This game has been taking the name forward by providing a riveting story and stunning gameplay performance. Cold War has been in stores for quite some time and is on a constant rise to fame. The use of adaptive triggers on the PS5 controller, DualSense is also partly responsible for the game’s rise to fame. Call of Duty is also known to add a lot of bonus content for its players.

Call of Duty is also known to provide content of their game releases in preexisting franchises like Warzone. Cold War additionally updates the game with Seasonal updates to provide a whole new series of content for players. Cold War Season 2 is the latest season update to the game and is live now. Players want to learn more about LC10 Weapon and Call of Duty Season 2 weapons Weapons.

Also read: Cold War 1.12 Patch Notes: Check Out The Arrival Of Cold War Season 2

Also read: How To Play 'Cold War Outbreak' Early? When Does Season 2 Of The Game Come Out?

LC10 Weapon in Cold War

LC10 is one of the Cold War Season 2 Weapons. It is a 34 round SMG and needs to be unlocked through progression in the battle pass for season 2. The LC10 weapon can be unlocked by reaching tier 31 in the battle pass, this can be done by completing challenges and gaining XP in Cold War Season 2. Players will be happy to know that this gun can be unlocked in the free battle pass too, so the players don’t need to pay for it. The LC10 SMG is expected to be one of the strongest weapons in the game, so it is advisable for the players to start grinding to increase their tiers in the Battle Pass for Cold War Season 2.

Call of Duty Season 2 Weapons

Cold War Season 2 is live, and it has brought a plethora of new substance for the players. This includes new weapons, cosmetics, maps, game modes, and a lot more. Call of Duty Season 2 guns is what all players will be concentrating on to know their latest methods to wreak havoc in the game. Check out all the new Call of Duty Season 2 guns below:

FARA 83

New assault rifle available to unlock in the Season Two Battle Pass.

LC10

New SMG available to unlock in the Season Two Battle Pass.

Machete

New melee weapon available via in-game challenge or Store bundle.

Groza

Unlock challenge available for the Groza assault rifle.

Mac-10

Unlock challenge available for the Mac-10 SMG.

Also read: Cold War Free Access Week: When Does Free Access Week Start And End?

Also read: Cold War Firebase Z God Mode Glitch Explained! Learn How To Do It