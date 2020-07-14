How To Push Rank In PUBG Mobile To Reach The Conqueror League?

PUBG Mobile has become a massive hit among gamers since its release in 2017. It offers an exciting game-play experience to users, allowing them to be ranked on several leader boards and brag about it to their friends. These rankings are classified based on an in-game tier system which includes bronze, silver, gold, platinum, diamond and so on.

Every tier requires a user to compete with other users across different maps and progress through five levels. The game allots you a different rank for every game mode based on your performances in solo, duo or squad mode. It also takes into account whether the game was in First Person Perspective (FPP) or Third Person Perspective (TPP). So, let us check out some of the strategies you can use to improve your rank in PUBG Mobile.

How to push rank in PUBG Mobile?

Here are some of the best ways to push your rank in PUBG Mobile:

Increase the rank in your preferred game mode

One of the first things you need to consider is choosing your preferred game mode as the rank displayed on your game profile is your best among all the game modes. Therefore, it is important that you always pick one that you enjoy the most as opposed to dropping in random game modes every once in a while. This will definitely help you progress much faster and you will watch your rank go up in no time.

Survival over racking up kills

It’s true that PUBG Mobile considers both your kill and survival rating as factors when deciding rank. However, you should be aware that your kill rating only contributes about 20 per cent to the total points while a major chunk comes from your survival rating. Therefore, it becomes super important that you try and make it to the top 10 survivors even with fewer kills as opposed to your opponents.

Pick a safe zone over kills

This is an extension of the earlier point. In many cases, you will end up in a situation where you may find yourself rushing towards a shrinking zone and come across an enemy who isn’t aware of your presence. This is when most players tend to attempt and kill the opponent before getting into the safe area. And while it may seem like an ideal choice, it is always better to avoid any confrontation and simply make it to the safe zone as quick as you can.

Damage is crucial

Support is one of the essential elements that is considered when calculating a player’s total survival rating as it increases proportionally with how much a character heals during a match. So, to enhance your ranking, it is also important that you take some damage and get back to full health as much as possible for a decent overall survival rating. Luckily, you can also take some damage by simply falling down from heights and getting healed using bandages or painkillers.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile