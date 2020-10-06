Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve The Genshin Impact Luhua Pool Fire Puzzle?

One of the top Free-to-Play games that has been garnering massive attention is Genshin Impact. It has made a lot of buzz around. Players are impressed by the RPG arrangement of the game and the plundering and making framework. There is an immense amount of bosses that players can endeavor to crush either solo or in coop mode. These bosses furnish the player with important plunder that encourages them to progress through the game. The game is additionally rich with missions and puzzles which are consistently a good time for the players to finish. One of the puzzles players seem to have difficulty with is the Luhua Pool Fire puzzle in Genshin Impact.
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Complete Time And The Wind Quest?
Once the player reaches the Luhua Pool, they want to access the hidden place to get the luxurious loot trapped inside. The Luhua Pool holds a domain inside which consists of a luxurious loot box and more. Here's how the players can solve the Luhua Pool Puzzle and access the domain.
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: What Is Treasure Hoarder Insignia And Where To Find Them?
Acquaint Fate and Intertwined fate are currencies to obtain wishes in Genshin Impact. Acquaint Fate is a stone that looks like a luminous seed. This currency can be used to make standard wishes in the game. Intertwined fate is also a stone that looks like a glowing seed. This currency is used to make Limited-Time Event wishes.
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Where To Find Geovishap Hatchlings In Game?
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Get Dandelion Seeds In The Game?