Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve The Genshin Impact Luhua Pool Fire Puzzle?

One of the top Free-to-Play games that has been garnering massive attention is Genshin Impact. It has made a lot of buzz around. Players are impressed by the RPG arrangement of the game and the plundering and making framework. There is an immense amount of bosses that players can endeavor to crush either solo or in coop mode. These bosses furnish the player with important plunder that encourages them to progress through the game. The game is additionally rich with missions and puzzles which are consistently a good time for the players to finish. One of the puzzles players seem to have difficulty with is the Luhua Pool Fire puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Complete Time And The Wind Quest?

Genshin Impact Luhua Pool Fire Puzzle

Once the player reaches the Luhua Pool, they want to access the hidden place to get the luxurious loot trapped inside. The Luhua Pool holds a domain inside which consists of a luxurious loot box and more. Here's how the players can solve the Luhua Pool Puzzle and access the domain.

First, the players need to reach the Luhua Pool area

Then the players will have to activate a pedestal which will bring up the 6 switches

From the 6 switches, the player has to activate only 3

3 switches have broken pillars behind them and 3 have full pillars, players have to activate the switches that have full pillars behind them

Players will have to use a character with fire elemental abilities to activate the switches

The player should activate the middle switch first, then the one on the right and finally the one on the left.

This should open the seal that is blocking the player from accessing the domain below

The player will drop down to the domain and plunder the luxurious loot

The players can use a circular switch in the center to activate the wind jets and get back up with the help of the gliders

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: What Is Treasure Hoarder Insignia And Where To Find Them?

Genshin Impact Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined fate are currencies to obtain wishes in Genshin Impact. Acquaint Fate is a stone that looks like a luminous seed. This currency can be used to make standard wishes in the game. Intertwined fate is also a stone that looks like a glowing seed. This currency is used to make Limited-Time Event wishes.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Where To Find Geovishap Hatchlings In Game?

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Get Dandelion Seeds In The Game?

Promo image source: Screenshot from Gamers Heroes Youtube Channel