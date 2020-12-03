How To Talk To A Character In Fortnite Season 5? Where To Find An NPC?

The highly-anticipated Fortnite Season 5 has finally arrived and it introduces fans to a brand new Battle Pass. As part of the new Season 5 Battle Pass, players will get their hands on the new character skins such the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, along with various new content in coming weeks. Just like the previous seasons, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought a new set of weekly challenges that fans can complete. However, there is a new mechanic in the battle royale game that will now allow players to talk to NPCs around the Fortnite map. Interacting with these characters will also give players an opportunity to take up bounty quests and earn gold bars. So, let us take a look at how to talk to a character in Fortnite.

How to talk to a character in Fortnite?

Interacting with a character in Fortnite is quite easy, however, you might face trouble locating them. These characters are spread across the Fortnite map in various regions. One of the NPCs can be easily found at the Colossal Coliseum which is a new marked location on the map. Just land in the area and locate him to initiate a conversation.

You will also notice a small speech bubble on the screen suggesting that there is an NPC nearby. Once you have found the character, you need to approach him and start an interaction by pressing the 'E' button on PC. If you are on a gaming console, press X for Xbox and Square on PlayStation. Talking to these NPCs will allow you to take up any of the available tasks. These tasks include eliminating a certain player, scoring takedowns, and visiting a point of interest, among others.

You can also purchase weapons from these characters from the available options. Interestingly, you can also recruit these characters to accompany you on missions.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: YouTube | EveryDay FortNite