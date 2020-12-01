Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass Could Feature Mandalorian As Bonus Skin

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is all set to come to an end with the arrival of Devourer of Worlds. The Galactus is set to invade the Fortnite island which will make way for numerous changes made in the battle royale with the release of Season 5. The new season is expected to bring a plethora of new content to the game along with a new map design, but the exact changes are not known. However, a new Fortnite leak suggests that the Chaper 2, Season 5 Battle Pass will have a Mandalorian skin.

Mandalorian skin in Fortnite Season 5

The Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass has been leaked and it reveals that Mandalorian is one of the bonus skins that will be available with the new Battle Pass. However, it should be noted that the new season is not expected to be based entirely around Star Wars as was the case with Marvel-themed Season 4. In addition, the season will also include 'Baby Yoda', which is one of the most beloved characters in The Mandalorian series.

As per Fortnite leaks, the upcoming season will likely begin on December 2 at 07:00 GMT. if that's the case, Fortnite fans won't have to wait long before diving into Season 5. But before that happens, Fortnite fans around the world need to come together to take on Galactus who is set to cause chaos on the island with the end of season live event.

The Fortnite Galactus event is scheduled to begin on December 1 at 4 PM ET. Fortnite players are suggested to log into the online game an hour prior to the event start time at around 3 PM ET. After logging into the game, you will need to wait until the event lobby finally goes live at 3:30 PM ET. It is also essential for players to download and install the new Fortnite14.60 update before logging into the title and waiting for the event to begin. With the latest update installed on your gaming device, you should be able to log into Fortnite and view the special event playlist.

Image credits: Epic Games