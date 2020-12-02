New Fortnite Map: Is Epic Games Bringing A Completely New Map Design For Season 5?

With the conclusion of Nexus War, Fortnite fans are now awaiting the arrival of the much-anticipated Season 5 of Chapter 2 which will soon go live. The Fortnite servers are currently down, meaning players won't be able to enter the island until the next season rolls on.

Will there be a completely new Fortnite map in Season 5?

Fortnite Season 5 will obviously bring tons of changes to the game; however, fans have been wondering whether Epic Games will bring back the original Fortnite map or if there will be a new map altogether. Unfortunately, there aren't any leaks suggesting the changes that will be made to the Season 5 map, although it seems likely at this point that developers could bring back at least part of the original map design.

When will Fortnite Season 5 begin?

While it was already known that Fortnite Season 5 is set to begin on December 2, Epic Games now has a countdown in the game which reveals the exact time of Chapter 2, Season 5 release. As per the official countdown, the new season will finally kick off on December 2 at 12 AM ET.

Fortnite Season 5 is expected to be another huge season after the massive success of the Marvel-themed Season 4. There aren't enough leaks surrounding the upcoming season content. However, it was recently learnt that the Season 5 Battle Pass will feature a Mandalorian skin which players can acquire by completing the weekly Fortnite challenges. The new season will also feature 'Baby Yoda' as a Back Bling.

The gaming company is also set to release a new monthly subscription service called the "Fortnite Crew." As part of the service, Epic Games will allow fans to get their hands on a number of items such as character skin, Battle Pass, 1000 V-bucks and more. The subscription service is set to launch on December 2 alongside Chapter 2, Season 5 and it will cost $11.99 each month.

Fortnite is now available across various platforms which include PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games