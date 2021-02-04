How To Unlock Skins In Mortal Kombat: A Detailed Guide On Unlocking Movie Skins

The newly released Mortal Kombat 11 is a survival battle genre game with all the 37 fighters. This game offers enhanced options like customized characters, different modes (friendships, iconic fatalities) etc.

One of the main features of the Mortal Kombat11 is that the game comes with multiple skins which allow you to choose your avatar while playing the game. A player usually starts with only a few Mortal Kombat 11 skins in the initial phase, but they can unlock other options as they advance in the game.

How to unlock skins in Mortal Kombat 11?

The procedure to unlock Mortal Kombat 11 movie skins is quite easy. A player needs to be attentive while playing to ensure they can collect the skins they desire.

Players can unlock new skins by passing each level of the game. Hence, the easiest way is to play the game and pass every stage to unlock new skins.

The Story Mode of this game is also another easy way to collect new skins. A player must complete chapters of the story to unlock Skins for their character. One may need to complete multiple chapters to unlock the skin.

On the other hand, tutorials can also help one get their desired skin for their gaming avatar. To do this, a player needs to open the "Tutorial Mode" of the game. They have to finish the mode with each character. After completing the mode, you can unlock one skin respective to a character.

There are other ways also besides these methods. Here are some alternative options for those looking for how to unlock skins in Mortal Kombat 11-

A player can unlock Mortal Kombat 11 skins by completing the Tower of Time. Each Tower of Time comes with a set of rewards, including a brand new skin. But, often, the Towers change faster. So, while you are playing, be a little attentive by checking on the Towers. Otherwise, you may end up getting a skin that you already own.

Mortal Kombat 11 movie skins can also be obtained by playing the game. A player collects Time Krystals as they advance through the game. You need to collect these Krystals to get the skin. A player can visit the game's official store and use the Krystals to buy a skin they prefer.

You can also get a new skin by opening the chests. These chests in the Krypt usually are full of coins. Some of the special chests also require other currencies to open that. The expensive chests that require a hefty amount of currencies like Hearts or Soul Fragments are often loaded with new and selected skins. So, you can also get your favourite skin by opening a chest.