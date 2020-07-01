Shivin Narang Supports Ban On TikTok, Says 'must Be In The Best Interests Of Our Country'

Television actor and reality star Shivin Narang recently spoke about the ban of the Chinese social media app, TikTok. He was in support of the move as he said that the decision has been made in everyone’s best interest. He also shed some light on how certain content creators, who worked really hard to build a fan base on the app, are going to be gravely affected by the ban.

Shivin Narang has lately been posting a lot of content on social media to keep his fans and followers engaged. The actor had also recently joined TikTok, which is now amongst the 59 Chinese apps which have been banned by the Indian government. Shivin Narang recently spoke to a leading daily about the ban and its effect on the society. He admitted that he had been using a few of these Chinese apps before the headlines broke out. He had also joined TikTok recently to connect better with his fans and to not miss out on the fun. He was of the stance that he has no problem with these apps getting banned as he believes it’s in the best interest of everyone, whether it is for our privacy or national security. He also shed some light on the probable situation of the people who had worked hard on creating a certain profile for themselves. He said that many people had made a career out of this app and their lives and identity were dependent on it to a great extent. Shivin Narang said that it will be difficult for them to find another platform during these tough times of COVID-19.

Shivin Narang is a popular face from the television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He is being highly appreciated for his fearless and go-getter attitude on the show. The actor also spoke about the many things that he has learnt from Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said that the show helped him face his fears and do the stunts that he never thought he would, in real life. It was a great learning experience for him and performing the stunts was extremely thrilling and exciting, he revealed in the interview.

